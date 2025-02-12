HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2024 full year results

Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2024 full year results

Amsterdam, 12 February 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. [(EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY)] announces:

Solid results with broad-based growth and profit expansion in 2024

Key Highlights

The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for 2024 amounts to €498 million

Revenue €35,955 million

Net revenue (beia) 5.0% organic growth, per hectolitre 3.5%

Beer volume 1.6% organic growth; Heineken ® volume up 8.8%

volume up 8.8% Operating profit €3,517 million; operating profit (beia) 8.3% organic growth

Operating profit (beia) margin 15.1%, up 40 bps

Net profit €978 million; net profit (beia) 7.3% organic growth

Diluted EPS (beia) €4.89

Free Operating Cash Flow €3,058 million

Heineken Holding N.V. to launch two-year share buyback programme for up to circa €750 million

Heineken Holding N.V to participate pro rata to its shareholding in Heineken N.V.'s €1.5 billion share buyback programme

Full year 2025 outlook: 4% to 8% operating profit (beia) organic growth

Financial Summary1





IFRS Measures € million Total

growth BEIA Measures € million Organic

growth2 Revenue 35,955 -1.2% Revenue (beia) 36,077 5.0% Net revenue 29,821 -1.8% Net revenue (beia) 29,964 5.0% Operating profit 3,517 8.9% Operating profit (beia) 4,512 8.3% Operating profit (beia) margin (%) 15.1% Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V. 498 Net profit (beia) 2,739 7.3% Diluted EPS (in €) 1.76 Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 4.89 4.7% Free operating cash flow 3,058 Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3 2.2x

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated. Tables will not always cast due to rounding. Please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms. Page 14 includes a reconciliation versus IFRS metrics. These non-GAAP measures are included in internal management reports that are reviewed by the Executive Board of HEINEKEN, as management believes that this measurement is the most relevant in evaluating the results and in performance management. Full year numbers are audited.

2 Organic growth shown, except for Diluted EPS (beia), which is total growth.

3 Includes acquisitions and excludes disposals on a 12-month pro-forma basis.

HEINEKEN continued executing its EverGreen strategy, successfully returning to balanced growth. To be in a strong position to seize future opportunities, HEINEKEN invests in becoming the best digitally connected brewer, raise the bar on sustainability and responsibility, and evolve its capabilities and culture. To fund HEINEKEN's growth, and deliver on the EverGreen ambitions, HEINEKEN drives productivity and capital efficiency in the pursuit of sustainable, long-term value creation.

Revenue for the full year was €36.0 billion (2023: €36.4 billion) a total decrease of 1.2%.

Net revenue (beia) increased organically by a solid 5.0% to €30.0 billion, supported in particular by the strong growth of our largest operating companies in Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Vietnam and India. Total consolidated volume increased by 1.4% with net revenue (beia) per hectolitre up 3.5%. The underlying price-mix on a constant geographic basis was up 4.1%, with a positive contribution from all regions.

Net revenue (beia) was dampened by a negative translation impact of €1,656 million, or 5.5%, mainly due to the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, and depreciation of the Brazilian Real and Mexican Peso. The consolidation effect, primarily HEINEKEN's exit from Russia and the sale of Vrumona more than offsetting the acquisition benefit of Distell and Namibian Breweries, had a net negative impact of €193 million, or 0.6%.

Beer volume increased organically 1.6% for the full year. All regions contributed to HEINEKEN's growth, with notable increases in India, Nigeria, Vietnam, Brazil and Mexico. HEINEKEN gained or held volume market share in more than half of its markets in 2024.

Beer volume 4Q24 Organic

growth FY24 Organic

growth (in mhl) 4Q23 FY23 Heineken N.V. 59.4 60.5 1.8% 242.6 240.7 1.6%

In the fourth quarter, net revenue (beia) grew organically by 4.7%. Total consolidated volume increased by 1.5%, improving relative to the third quarter. Beer volume increased organically by 1.8%. Net revenue (beia) per hectolitre was up organically 3.1% with a positive price-mix on a constant geographic basis of 3.6%, supported by strong inflation-led pricing in AME and moderate pricing in the other regions.

Premium beer volume increased organically by 5.2%, supported in particular by Brazil, Vietnam, India, South Africa, and the UK. This growth is led by Heineken®, complemented by HEINEKEN's international and local premium brands including Kingfisher Ultra, Desperados, and Birra Moretti.

Heineken® led HEINEKEN's premium portfolio with a volume growth of 8.8% versus last year. Growth was broad-based across 53 markets, most notably in HEINEKEN's key markets Brazil, China, Vietnam, and Nigeria. Heineken® Silver volume grew in the mid thirties, led by China and Vietnam.

Heineken® volume 4Q24 Organic

growth FY23 FY24 Organic

growth (in mhl) 4Q23 Total 15.4 16.6 8.1% 56.3 61.1 8.8%





Outlook 2025

As HEINEKEN advances on its EverGreen journey, HEINEKEN remains committed to its medium-term ambition to deliver superior growth, balanced between volume and value, and continuous productivity improvements to fund investments and enable operating profit (beia) to grow ahead of net revenue (beia) over time.

HEINEKEN anticipates ongoing macro-economic challenges that may affect its consumers, including weak consumer sentiment in Europe, volatility, inflationary pressures and currency devaluations across developing markets, and broader geopolitical fluctuations. HEINEKEN's 2025 outlook reflects HEINEKEN's current assessment of these factors as HEINEKEN sees them today.

For the full year 2025, HEINEKEN anticipates continued volume and revenue growth. However, the first quarter will face a high comparison base and be impacted by technical factors such as fewer selling days and the timing of Easter and T?t.

HEINEKEN expects its variable costs to rise by a mid-single-digit per hectolitre. Excluding Africa & Middle East, where higher local input cost inflation and currency devaluations persist, variable costs are expected to increase by a low-single-digit per hectolitre.

HEINEKEN's continuous productivity programme aims to deliver at least €400 million of gross savings in 2025, funding growth, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives. As it did this year, HEINEKEN intends to further increase in support of its brands and for marketing and selling investments to grow ahead of revenue.

Overall, HEINEKEN expects to grow operating profit (beia) organically in the range of 4% to 8%, with:

An average effective interest rate (beia) of around 3.5% (2024: 3.5%)

of around 3.5% (2024: 3.5%) Other net finance expenses (beia) to be in the range of €225 to €275 million (2024: €271 million)

to be in the range of €225 to €275 million (2024: €271 million) An effective tax rate (beia) in the range of 27% to 28% (2024: 27.9%)

HEINEKEN expects net profit (beia) organic growth to be broadly in line with the operating profit (beia) organic growth.

Lastly, HEINEKEN anticipates maintaining a similar level of capital expenditure this year (2024: 8.2% of net revenue (beia)).

Share buyback programme Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V.

Heineken Holding N.V. intends to implement a two-year programme to repurchase own shares for an aggregate amount up to circa €750 million.

Heineken N.V. intends to simultaneously execute a share buyback programme for an aggregate amount of €1.5 billion. Heineken Holding N.V. intends to participate pro rata to its shareholding in Heineken N.V.'s share buyback programme.

Heineken Holding N.V. intends to use the proceeds of its pro rata participation in the Heineken N.V. share buyback programme to purchase a number of Heineken Holding N.V. shares equal to the number of Heineken N.V. shares that Heineken Holding N.V. will sell to Heineken N.V. All shares that are repurchased by Heineken Holding N.V. under the programme will be cancelled. Heineken Holding N.V. intends to distribute any excess proceeds after the repurchase of its own shares to Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders on regular final dividend dates. The share buyback programme may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

The programme will be executed within the existing authority granted in the 25 April 2024 Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the authority granted by future Heineken Holding N.V. general meetings.

L'Arche Green N.V., Heineken Holding N.V.'s majority shareholder, is supportive of the share buyback programme and as such has irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of any requested share buyback and share cancellation mandates in relation to the announced programme at future general meetings of Heineken Holding N.V. L'Arche Green N.V. remains strongly committed as Heineken Holding's long-term majority shareholder and will not participate in the programme.

Both the Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. share buyback programmes will be conducted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (each as amended), including compliance with safe harbour provisions for such programmes. All transactions under the respective programmes will be published on Heineken Holding N.V.'s or Heineken N.V.'s website, as applicable, through regular press releases and updates.

Total Dividend For 2024

The Heineken N.V. dividend policy is to pay a ratio of 30% to 40% of full year net profit (beia). For 2024, a total cash dividend of €1.86 per share, a 7.5% increase to last year (2023: €1.73), for an aggregate amount of €1,042 million. This represents a payout ratio of 38.0%, within the range of Heineken N.V.'s policy, and will be proposed to the Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2025. If approved, a final dividend of €1.17 per share will be paid on 2 May 2025, as an interim dividend of €0.69 per share was paid on 8 August 2024.

If Heineken N.V. shareholders approve the proposed dividend, Heineken Holding N.V. will, according to its Articles of Association, pay an identical dividend per share. A final dividend of €1.17 per share of €1.60 nominal value will be payable as of 2 May 2025.

Both the Heineken Holding N.V. shares and the Heineken N.V. shares will trade ex-dividend on 23 April 2025. The dividend payment will be subject to a 15% Dutch withholding tax.

Translational Calculated Currency Impact

The translational currency impact for 2024 was negative on net revenue (beia) by €1,656 million, on operating profit (beia) by €236 million and on net profit beia by €54 million.

Applying spot rates of 10 February 2025 to the 2024 financial results as a base, the calculated negative currency translational impact for the full year would be approximately €180 million in net revenue (beia), €80 million at operating profit (beia), and €40 million at net profit (beia).

Board of Directors Composition

The Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. announced on 13 December 2024 that it will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in April 2025 to appoint Jean-Marc Huët as non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V., for the maximum period of four years, i.e. until the AGM in 2029. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr Huët as Chair of the Board of Directors, conditional upon his appointment as non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

Jean-Marc Huët (1969) is a Dutch national. Mr Huët holds an MBA from INSEAD (Fontainebleau, France) and a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College (New Hampshire, USA). Mr Huët is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lonza Group. Mr Huët also serves as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Vermaat Groep. Mr Huët will step down as member and Chair of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. at the AGM of Heineken N.V. in April 2025.

Maarten Das will retire as non-executive member and Chair of the Board of Directors when his current term ends at the AGM in April 2025. Mr Das was first appointed to the Board of Directors in 1994 and held the role of Chair since 2002.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. announced that it will propose at the AGM in April 2025 to reappoint Alexander de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V., for a next four-year term.

