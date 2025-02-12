Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
12.02.2025 07:30 Uhr
Elkem ASA - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Elkem ASA has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2024 of NOK 0.30 per share.

Dividend amount: NOK 0.30 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Date of approval: 30 April 2025
Last day including right: 30 April 2025
Ex-dividend date: 02 May 2025
Record date: 05 May 2025
Payment date: On or about 12 May 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

Marianne Stigset
VP Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Tel: +47 411 88 482
Email: marianne.stigset@elkem.com

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,200 people have a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2024, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 33 billion. Elkem has been awarded top score of A on Forests and Water Security, and B on Climate Change from CDP. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index. www.elkem.com

