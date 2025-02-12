Sampo plc: New Sampo shares issued in the share split registered with the Finnish Trade Register

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 12 February 2025 at 8:30 am EET

New Sampo shares issued in the share split registered with the Finnish Trade Register

Sampo plc announced on 5 February 2025 the resolution by the Board of Directors of Sampo on a share split by way of a share issue without consideration in proportion to shares owned by shareholders. The new Sampo A and B shares are issued to shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings on the record day of the share issuance on 12 February 2025, so that four (4) new A shares are issued for each existing A share and four (4) new B shares are issued for each existing B share. After the share split, shareholders will have five Sampo shares for each old existing Sampo share. The new shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register today, 12 February 2025.

In total, 2,152,191,088 new Sampo A shares and 800,000 new B shares were issued in the share split. Following the registration of the new shares, Sampo's total share count amounts to 2,691,238,860 shares. The total number of A shares is 2,690,238,860 and the total number of votes attached to these shares is 2,690,238,860. The total number of B shares is 1,000,000 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 5,000,000.

Trading in the new A shares on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm (in the form of Swedish depository receipts) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (in the form of share entitlements) is expected to commence on or about 13 February 2025. However, the new Swedish depository receipts are expected to be available on the accounts in Euroclear Sweden on or about 14 February 2025. The share split does not require any action from shareholders nor holders of Swedish depository receipts. The share split will not affect Sampo's ISIN codes.



