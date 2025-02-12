Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
Tradegate
12.02.25
09:18 Uhr
6,770 Euro
-0,810
-10,69 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6606,82009:18
0,0000,00009:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2025 07:46 Uhr
286 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to return of capital and distribution of BW LPG shares for the fourth quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Hamilton, Bermuda. February 12, 2025

Key information relating to return of capital and distribution of BW LPG shares to be paid and transferred by Avance Gas Holding Ltd for the fourth quarter 2024 is specified as per below. Shareholders will receive one BW LPG share for every four Avance Gas shares they hold, with any fractions rounded down. As a result, fractional shares will not be settled in the form of BW LPG shares.

Return of capital:

Return of capital: $2.0

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: February 17, 2025

Ex-date: February 18, 2025

Record date: February 19, 2025

Payment date: February 27, 2025

Date of Approval: February 12, 2025

Distribution of BW LPG shares:

Last day including right: February 17, 2025

Ex-date: February 18, 2025

Record date: February 19, 2025

Transfer date: February 26, 2025

Date of Approval: February 12, 2025

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Email: IR@avancegas.com Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.