Vast Renewables has successfully completed large-scale testing of a concentrated solar thermal power receiver tower destined to be deployed as part of a 30 MW / 288 MWh solar and energy storage project planned for South Australia. From pv magazine Australia Concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) specialist Vast Renewables has completed final prototyping of a "first-of-its-kind" receiver tower that forms the basis of its clean energy solution that combines solar power generation with a sodium-based energy gathering system and a storage system using molten salt. The energy can be used as either ...

