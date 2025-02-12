Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MMP1 | ISIN: US11133T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 5B9
Tradegate
11.02.25
09:55 Uhr
236,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
232,00234,0008:26
232,00234,0008:20
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge and Upvest to Deliver End-to-End Proxy Voting and Shareholder Disclosure Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Broadridge enables Upvest to streamline shareholder interactions with enhanced transparency, further enabling the democratization and digitization of corporate governance

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), announced its extended strategic global agreement with Upvest, a leading provider of investment infrastructure in Europe, to further deliver and enhance end-to-end proxy voting and shareholder disclosure solutions for Upvest clients and their end users.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by Upvest as their proxy voting and shareholder disclosure partner," said Demi Derem, SVP of International Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. "Our corporate governance solutions, including Global Proxy and Shareholder Disclosure help our clients meet their regulatory obligations and enhance services for investors. We continually invest and innovate to ensure we remain best in class."

Broadridge will continue providing Upvest with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the full range of client proxy voting needs, including meeting notification, vote execution, and confirmation. This also includes both digital and entry card services, enabling online and in-person voting at meetings. Upvest will also take advantage of Broadridge's white-labelled, fully integrated interface for proxy voting via its own website.

"We are truly excited to work alongside Broadridge to provide our clients and their end users with best-in-class proxy voting and shareholder disclosure solutions," said Til Rochow, co-founder and CPO at Upvest. "This partnership further cements our goal of delivering a differentiated and outstanding investor experience for our clients."

Through the partnership with Broadridge, Upvest not only meets SRD II regulatory requirements but also delivers enhanced shareholder services for end-users. Additionally, through the use of Broadridge's Shareholder Disclosure Hub, Upvest's clients can take advantage of a comprehensive, proactive online reporting solution that enables them to meet the regulatory disclosure obligations in a single portal, minimizing risk and improving operational efficiency.

Collaborating with Broadridge enables Upvest's clients to deliver user-centric convenience and transparency for their retail investors, providing them with the tools they need to easily exercise their shareholder rights. Broadridge's extensively proven, end-to-end solution across global markets enables Upvest to extend its B2B services quickly and effectively to meet growing client and industry demand.

About Upvest

Upvest is on a mission to make investing money as easy as spending it. The company empowers businesses to offer a wide range of investment products and the best user experience in the fields of capital market investment and retirement planning. Upvest's Investment API is easy to integrate so that fintechs and enterprises alike can save resources and fully focus on their core business. -

Upvest is one of the few fintech-centric firms in Europe that can provide its B2B clients with the full range of investment opportunities in the areas of principal broking business, proprietary trading, and safe custody business. The company was founded in 2017 by Martin Kassing and currently employs more than 170 people across its hubs in Berlin, London and Tallinn.

For more information, please visit: www.upvest.co

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit: www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
broadridgeir@broadridge.com

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

Upvest Contact:
Julieta Varsano
press@upvest.co

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)

Upvest Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326728/Broadridge_2023_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612520/upvest.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/broadridge-and-upvest-to-deliver-end-to-end-proxy-voting-and-shareholder-disclosure-solutions-302372490.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.