Aspo Plc: Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin has completed the acquisition of the Baltic food business

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc
Press Release
February 12, 2025, at 9.00 am


Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin has completed the acquisition of the Baltic food business

Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin has completed the agreement to take over the food ingredients distribution business previously conducted by the Lithuanian company, Kartagena UAB.

On December 2, 2024, Aspo announced the transfer of the warehouse, customer and supplier relationships of Kartagena UAB's food distribution operations to Leipurin's Lithuanian company. The arrangement was announced to create approx. EUR 2 million in new revenues and approximately EUR 0.15 million of EBITA for Leipurin on an annualized basis.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 12.2.2025 Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e33f9a54-af57-478b-99ab-1bc1a0d8231b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
