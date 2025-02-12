More time for togetherness, then household chores a contradiction? Not at all! Just in time for Valentine's Day, Tineco, a leading provider of innovative household appliances, surprises loved ones with exclusive deals on the latest floor care products. From February 9 to February 15, 2025, the following high-performance helpers will be available at attractive prices:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211233768/en/

Exclusive Offers of Valentine's Day from Tineco (Graphic: Business Wire)

FLOOR ONE S5

The FLOOR ONE S5 is equipped with the iLoop Smart Sensor, which automatically detects the level of dirt and changes the color from red to blue. This intelligent wet and dry vacuum also features a self-cleaning function that thoroughly cleans the brush roller and pipes, while the rotating drying mechanism effectively removes water from the brush roller. The improved edge cleaning ensures effortless cleaning of baseboards even in hard-to-reach corners.

Valentine's Day Offer: €319 (18% discount)

Original Price: €389

Purchase Link

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 can be tilted up to 180 degrees and reaches a height of only 13 cm when flat. This intelligent wet and dry vacuum effortlessly cleans under almost any sofa or cabinet. The FlashDry self-cleaning system allows for a 2-minute self-cleaning and a 5-minute self-drying process at a temperature of 70°C. The 3-chamber dirty water separation system efficiently separates solids, liquids, and air ensuring optimal cleaning performance even in flat mode.

Valentine's Day Offer: €479 (20% discount)

Original Price: €599

Purchase Link

FLOOR ONE S7 Steam

The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam is another intelligent wet and dry vacuum. With its 140°C HyperSteam technology, the device removes stubborn stains and ensures a deep clean. The MHCBS technology efficiently recycles dirty water and ensures continuous fresh water supply with an internal brush scraper at a constant 450 revolutions per minute. The cordless, lightweight, and self-propelled design allows for effortless cleaning anywhere. An LED light on the brush head makes it easier to clean under furniture and in tight spaces.

Valentine's Day Offer: €549 (21% discount)

Original Price: €699

Purchase Link

iFLOOR 5 Steam

The iFLOOR 5 Steam operates with 120°C hot steam, effectively dissolving tough dirt such as grease and allowing for a thorough deep clean. The high-temperature steam self-cleaning function is hands-free, odor-free, and ensures quick drying. With a 6.2-meter cable and an 850 ml water tank, larger living areas can be cleaned effortlessly and without interruption.

Valentine's Day Offer: €259 (13% discount)

Original Price: €299

Purchase Link

A30S

The cordless stick vacuum A30S offers powerful suction of 160 W. With a runtime of up to 60 minutes, the entire house can be cleaned on a single charge. The PureCyclone technology efficiently separates air and dust, keeping the filter cleaner for longer and maintaining suction power.

Valentine's Day Offer: €189 (17% discount)

Original Price: €229

Purchase Link

These offers are exclusively available from February 9 to February 15, 2025.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first hoover, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart home appliance category. Tineco specializes in developing innovative smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With its PURE ONE hoover portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211233768/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com