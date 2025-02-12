Ericsson: Aduna partners with Infobip to expand ecosystem and network innovation

The venture between Ericsson and global telecom operators is announcing a strategic partnership with Infobip to expand the reach of advanced network APIs.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), is today announcing that it will be entering into a strategic partnership with Infobip, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, to drive demand and innovation in the ecosystem. The collaboration will mark an important milestone to expand the global reach and adoption of network APIs and to help redefine the digital services landscape.

Infobip is a leading CPaaS provider that enables developers to integrate real-time communication features and network APIs into their applications. Infobip's live network APIs include Number Verify and SIM Swap, and the company is also expanding its offerings with new use cases, including Device Location and Quality-on-Demand APIs. Infobip is a leading provider of native- built technology capable of reaching a significant number of users on operator networks.

In September 2024, Ericsson and global telecom operators announced a new venture to streamline the supply of network APIs from network operators, with Vonage and Google Cloud joining as initial channel partners. The planned addition of Infobip as a partner to Aduna, will further accelerate the expansion of the network API ecosystem through Infobip's sizable developer community and huge enterprise market connections, which are already proving the importance of CPaaS in combination with network APIs in different markets. Infobip also brings a strategic chain of existing customers that find onboarding network APIs relatively simple and easy to adopt, which contributes to the company business relationship, while offering this solution in the market.

Matija Ražem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer, Infobip, says: "Infobip's solution-oriented go-to-market strategy leverages our own and partners' professional services, which allows us to bring CPaaS to customers for more developer focused initiatives. We continue to extend our partner and developer ecosystem, network APIs, self-serve capabilities and advanced security features. We are excited to partner with Aduna, this historic new venture in the telecom industry."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, says: "Partnering with Infobip will take us another step closer to eliminating barriers faced by developers, empowering them to unlock the full potential of mobile networks. By leveraging Infobip's expertise and global reach, we will enable developers on leading platforms to seamlessly access advanced network capabilities worldwide through common APIs."

ABOUT ADUNA:

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

ABOUT INFOBIP:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/aduna-partners-with-infobip-to-expand-ecosystem-and-network-innovation,c4103660

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4103660/3259571.pdf PDF: Aduna partners with Infobip to expand ecosystem and network innovation https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/developer-working-on-a-laptop-outdoors-,c3376346 Developer working on a laptop outdoors.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-partners-with-infobip-to-expand-ecosystem-and-network-innovation-302374519.html