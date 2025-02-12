India exported $782 million worth of PV modules from April to November 2024, with $756. 08 million shipped to the United States, says Indian Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik. From pv magazine India India's PV module exports have grown steadily in recent years. The nation exported around $83 million worth of modules in fiscal 2021-22, rising to $1. 97 billion in fiscal 2023-24. From April to November 2024, exports reached approximately $782 million, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik told parliament. The US market remains the top destination ...

