ValueMomentum Announces Jim Carlucci's Retirement and Leadership Transition. Abhijeet Jhaveri will step into the role of President on April 1, 2025

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a global services and solutions provider exclusively focused on P&C insurance, today announced the upcoming retirement of President James ("Jim") Carlucci, effective March 31, 2025. Jim has served ValueMomentum for 11 years with exceptional leadership; overall, he spent 42 years in the insurance industry.

Jim Carlucci has been a pivotal figure at ValueMomentum, contributing to the company's remarkable growth and more recently leading its transformation from a capabilities-led structure into a value-stream-led structure to better serve insurers with business outcomes. Under his leadership, the company expanded its geographic reach, strengthened its service offerings, and solidified its position as a trusted partner to global, national, and regional insurers.

"Jim has been an integral part of ValueMomentum, guiding the firm through significant milestones. He has driven remarkable growth, spearheaded the firm's transformation, and relentlessly advocated for our clients," said Kalyan Kodali, CEO of ValueMomentum.

Jim will continue serving ValueMomentum as a Strategic Advisor and will carry the title of President (Retired).

Effective April 1, 2025, Abhijeet Jhaveri, who has most recently been serving as Executive Vice President and CMO of ValueMomentum, will assume the role of President. Abhijeet is known to ValueMomentum's clients and the broader industry from his tenure of more than two decades at ValueMomentum.

"I am honored to take on this new mission and the charter of deepening our strategic relationships and growing new markets," said Abhijeet Jhaveri. "With increasing brand recognition and strong validation of our insurance-value-stream-led proposition, I look forward to leading our talented teams in our mission to help insurers achieve high performance and foster resilient societies."

ValueMomentum is a leading solutions provider for the global property and casualty insurance industry. The company helps insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, enhancing stakeholder value and fostering resilient societies. Having served over 100 insurers, ValueMomentum is one of the largest services providers exclusively focused on the insurance industry.

