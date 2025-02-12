Enertopia has developed a solar module cooling system that uses a moisture collection layer to transfer heat while capturing water for irrigation in arid regions. The design channels heat from the panel to a liquid transfer system, improving efficiency and water use. Enertopia said it has secured US patent 12224704 from the United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) for its solar panel heat recovery system. The system is designed to capture and retain moisture that forms on the panel at dew point temperatures. A moisture collection layer between the panel and a liquid transfer system enables ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...