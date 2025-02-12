Smart Eye Announces Two New Interior Sensing Design Wins with Korean Car Manufacturer

Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its Interior Sensing, which combines Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Cabin Monitoring System (CMS) software, for two car models. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 100 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Gothenburg, Sweden- February 12, 2025 - Smart Eye, a leading developer of Driver Monitoring (DMS) and Interior Sensing software for the automotive industry, will supply its Interior Sensing technology for two vehicle models produced by a major Korean car manufacturer with a global manufacturing footprint.

The customer has previously implemented Smart Eye's DMS and CMS software in several of its vehicles and has now chosen to upgrade two of those models, where the technology was previously sourced for DMS only, by adding Smart Eye's Interior Sensing technology as well, using a high-resolution camera integrated inside the rear-view mirror.

Smart Eye's Interior Sensing extends the capabilities of its DMS to the entire cabin, supporting a range of new features to improve overall user experience inside the vehicle. The technology included in this order consists of both safety and comfort functionalities, including detection of occupant activities.

The car models with Smart Eye's Interior Sensing will go into production in 2026. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 100 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

"We see a strong trend that our customers not only want DMS but are also adding Cabin Monitoring. It's logical to source the same supplier since there are synergies in connecting both cameras to the same processing platform to achieve better performance and lower cost" said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "Interior Sensing is a great way for us to upsell to our large existing customer base. More business like this will come our way".

Since these were existing car models for DMS, Smart Eye still has received a total of 359?design wins from 22 OEMs, with the number including Interior Sensing increasing to seven. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.335 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 22 vehicle manufacturers is SEK 3.315?billion.

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-12 09:45 CET.

Smart Eye Announces Two New Interior Sensing Design Wins with Korean Car Manufacturer

