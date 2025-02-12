Spendesk, the leading spend management and procurement platform for mid-market companies, announces the appointment of Alfonso Marone as Executive Chairman of the Board. This strategic governance change underscores Spendesk's commitment to driving innovation for customers and profitable growth in 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250210612699/en/

Alfonso Marone. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alfonso Marone brings nearly 30 years of global experience in strategic leadership, business innovation, and corporate development. A former KPMG UK Equity Partner, Marone is the founder of London-based advisory firm Point79 and a graduate of INSEAD, holding both an MBA and Corporate Governance qualifications. Over the course of his executive and advisory career, he has worked with Fortune 50 and FTSE 250 organisations, including Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (now Delinian), NBCUniversal, and O2, as well as top-tier investment firms, focusing on B2B technology, data, analytics, and the information sector.

Marone's appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Spendesk invests heavily in procurement software solutions and prepares to launch a suite of new AI-enhanced capabilities. His appointment strengthens Spendesk's leadership team by splitting the roles of Founder, Chair, and CEO among three complementary leaders.

"This new structure enables us to harness the visionary leadership of Founder Rodolphe Ardant, the operational expertise of CEO Axel Demazy, and my strategic oversight to enhance governance and drive attractive value for Spendesk," said Marone. "I have really enjoyed partnering with Rodolphe and Axel over the past few months, and I am honoured to officially join Spendesk's Board as Executive Chairman. The company's work in building the first procure-to-pay platform for mid-market companies in the UK and Europe is truly inspiring."

Since beginning his collaboration with Spendesk, Marone has focused on developing and overseeing a comprehensive value creation plan with a clear path to profitability in 2025. In his role, Marone chairs the Board of Directors, acting as a critical link between shareholders including General Atlantic, Index, Eight Roads, Hexa, and Tiger Global and the executive team. Additionally, he collaborates closely with the Founder to foster innovation in Office-of-the-CFO solutions, drive strategic partnerships, and steer the company toward a path of expansion, value creation, and eventual liquidity for its shareholders.

Axel Demazy, CEO of Spendesk, expressed his enthusiasm: "Alfonso's leadership brings a fresh perspective and a unique ability to align our shareholders and executive team. His guidance marks a significant step in enhancing governance and unlocking value for both customers and stakeholders."

About Spendesk

Spendesk is the leading spend management and procurement platform that transforms company spending. By simplifying procurement, payment cards, expense management, invoice processing, and accounting automation, Spendesk sets the new standard for spending at work. Its single, intelligent solution makes efficient spending easy for employees and gives finance leaders the full visibility and control they need across all company spend, even in multi-entity structures. Trusted by thousands of companies, Spendesk supports over 200,000 users across brands such as SoundCloud, Gousto, SumUp, and Bloom Wild. With offices in London, Paris, Berlin, and Madrid, Spendesk also puts community at the heart of its mission. CFO Connect, backed by Spendesk, is the largest European network of finance leaders, with more than 12,000 members.

For more information, visit: https://www.spendesk.com/en/press/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250210612699/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Barthe

Communications, Spendesk

mary.barthe@spendesk.com