Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
12.02.25
08:40 Uhr
291,00 Euro
-2,30
-0,78 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
290,10294,4010:16
290,10294,4010:16
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 10:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

West-Bake to Improve Inventory Accuracy and Real time Decision Making Using Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform from Rockwell Automation

Finanznachrichten News

Real time data-driven approach to replace paper-based records and create a strong, scalable foundation for the capacity growth needed for further European expansion

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Irish baked-goods company, West-Bake Ltd., has adopted the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform as a company-wide management suite for its growing operations.

From left, Andrew Robinson, chairman and manging director, West-Bake; Eoin Laffan, enterprise software sales executive, Rockwell Automation; Peadar Shanks, general manager and director, West-Bake; and PJ Shanks, IT Manager, West-Bake, which has adopted the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform as a company-wide management suite for its growing operations.

Based in Glenamaddy, Co. Galway in the West of Ireland, West-Bake operates a state-of-the art, 44,000 ft2 (4,088 m2) bakery, with a strong team dedicated to producing muffins, cookies and cakes for customers around Europe. The adoption of the Plex solution will allow the company to establish and maintain tighter inventory and quality control in a digital format as it scales up its manufacturing.

"Our Plex solution is ideal for companies with big digital aspirations looking to optimize and future proof their operations," said Åsa Arvidsson, regional vice president central, east & north region, Rockwell Automation. "Our consultative approach at West-Bake helped identify operational improvements, and from there we were able to tailor and deliver a solution that offered the best possible control, management, insights, and return on investment."

Initially looking for an ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution, an in-depth, project-requirement capture and factory walkthrough by the Rockwell Automation team discovered that the Plex manufacturing execution system (MES) and quality management system (QMS) would have a positive business impact for West-Bake. Indeed, the return on investment savings realized by the MES would fund the ERP investment, which was subsequently bolstered by the QMS capability.

"By digitalizing our inventory and quality records, we anticipate significant time, effort and cost savings," said PJ Shanks, IT manager at West-Bake. "As well as more accurate records and smoothing of supply chain and inventory fluctuations, the 'train the trainer' approach Plex offers means we can be self-sufficient in terms of configuring the system for future products, new recipes and additional manufacturing lines. And the tightly integrated offerings mean that all pertinent data generated across our operations is accessible in real time to all internal stakeholders."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608798/West_Bake_Directors_PLEX_signing.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/west-bake-to-improve-inventory-accuracy-and-real-time-decision-making-using-plex-smart-manufacturing-platform-from-rockwell-automation-302363471.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.