Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 16:26
331,00 Euro
+0,52 % +1,70
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
330,60330,9016:49
332,30333,5016:51
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 16:38 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation: Preparing Students for Emerging Roles in Smart Manufacturing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / We expanded our long-standing partnership with Tecnológico de Monterrey, supporting closer connections and learning on advanced manufacturing technologies. Mexico's top-ranked university and member of the International Association of Learning Factories uses Rockwell technologies and curriculum input to create the smart manufacturing environment in a college learning setting. Tec de Monterrey shares the experiences of this environment at the Conference of Learning Factories every year.

In July, a team from Tec de Monterrey met with instructors and administrators in Cleveland State University's Rockwell Automation Connected Enterprise Laboratory. The Tec team also forged relationships and found new synergies at Rockwell's 2025 Automation Fair in Chicago.

In October, Tec's mechatronics community, Rockwell experts, and manufacturers delved into digital engineering together at an international conference hosted at the university's Toluca and Monterrey campuses, with more industry collaboration in Monterrey. "Manufacturers are looking for specialized talent in digital twin software," said Oscar Lopez Suarez, Rockwell solution consultant lead. "We're working with Tec de Monterrey to cover this gap and prepare students for smart manufacturing jobs in their region."

Each semester, Tec engineering students participate in challenge-based learning. "Our objective is for students to develop not only technical skills, but also knowledge and ability in critical thinking, project management, safety, and international manufacturing standards," said Dr. Raquel Tejada, a Department of Mechatronics professor in Tec's School of Engineering and Sciences. "We want them to integrate all of these, to have the whole picture, so they are ready for real-world success."

Developing digital twin talent

Demand for digital twin skills is skyrocketing as manufacturers adopt 3D emulation technology, which saves time and resources during automation systems design and implementation. At Tec de Monterrey, engineering students built cutting-edge 3D emulation skills in their final project when they integrated technologies from Rockwell Automation, Endress+Hauser Group, and our partner NVIDIA in emulations that connected virtual design with physical plant control systems and instrumentation, and created immersive virtual reality tours. Through the collaborative learning experience with Tec de Monterrey professors and industry experts, the students developed the tools and confidence to launch their careers in Industry 4.0.

Discover additional stories like this by reading the Rockwell Automation 2025 Sustainability Report.

At Tec de Monterrey, engineering students built cutting-edge 3D emulation skills in their final project when they integrated technologies from Rockwell Automation, Endress+Hauser Group, and our partner NVIDIA in emulations that connected virtual design with physical plant control systems and instrumentation, and created immersive virtual reality tours.

Find more stories and multimedia from Rockwell Automation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/preparing-students-for-emerging-roles-in-smart-manufacturing-1144079

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
