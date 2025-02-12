Intapp Inc.: Intapp opens Lisbon Research and Development Centre

New office in Portugal will be an innovation hub for Intapp vertical AI solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms today announced that it has opened a new office in Lisbon, Portugal. The Lisbon Research and Development (R&D) Centre will be an innovation hub for the Intapp R&D team based in western Europe. There they will help develop the Intapp vertical AI solutions that top global accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets firms rely on for modernization and growth.

"We're excited to open the Lisbon R&D Centre," said Michele Murgel, Chief People and Places Officer at Intapp. "Our first priority is to build a world-class team that will develop new solutions that bring the power of automation and intelligence to professional and financial services firms. Lisbon's tech ecosystem - including top engineering and tech talent -- along with its reputation for innovation and a vibrant community - make it the perfect location for our innovation hub."

Intapp has more than 10 professionals already working in Portugal, and is currently recruiting for 15 additional roles. Many of these roles will focus on R&D, including front- and back-end developers, quality assurance specialists, application security professionals, and DevOps engineers. Support, services, and operational roles are also open.

Intapp's Lisbon R&D Centre will also offer an internship program in 2025 to provide engineering and computer science students with hands-on project experience, and to develop a pipeline of entry-level talent.

"We're thrilled to launch our internship program at Intapp's Lisbon R&D Centre. It provides a unique opportunity for talented students to gain hands-on experience with the latest technology," said Hugo Sampaio, Director of Product Development Operations and Strategy at Intapp. "This program allows us to mentor the next generation of innovators while benefiting from fresh perspectives that drive creativity and enhance our AI-powered solutions."

"We are delighted with Intapp's decision to locate its new R&D Centre in Lisbon. This new venture reflects confidence in Portugal and exemplifies the type of projects AICEP aims to attract - ventures that add value to our economy and leverage the exceptional quality of local talent," said Ricardo Arroja, Chairman & CEO of AICEP - Portugal Trade & Invest. "In Lisbon, Intapp will find a local vibrant and multicultural ecosystem, where talent plays a strategic role in the success of ventures such as the new R&D Centre. We are confident that the services and products developed locally will have a global impact and contribute to further develop Intapp's product portfolio. We wish all the best to Intapp's Lisbon R&D Centre. Bem-vindos!"

Intapp's Lisbon R&D Centre is located in Parque das Nações, a vibrant area in the heart of Lisbon's tech corridor. Intapp chose Parque das Nações for its blend of modern infrastructure, accessibility, and technological innovation. Well located near Oriente Station, and surrounded by green spaces and a scenic riverside promenade, the area offers a perfect balance of convenience and leisure.

As a hub for tech companies and startups, Parque das Nações fosters a dynamic professional community, making it an ideal location for Intapp. The office's open-concept design encourages collaboration, while modern meeting rooms and workspaces - equipped with advanced technology and ergonomic standing desks - reflect Intapp's commitment to innovation and employee well-being.

Since going public in 2021, Intapp has expanded to over 1,200 employees globally across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Intapp's culture emphasizes accountability, responsibility, and growth in a diverse, inclusive, and collaborative environment. Team members support each other in a positive, open atmosphere that fosters creativity, approachability, and teamwork. The company is committed to creating a modern work environment that's connected yet flexible, supporting both professional success and work-life balance.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.comand LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director

press@intapp.com