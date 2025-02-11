CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men, and children, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth quarter sales increased 18% to $599.2 million, driven by growth in all segments, channels and geographics

Full year sales increased 10% to a record $2,045.7 million

Fourth quarter and full year online sales of the Company's brands increased 22% and 21%, respectively

Full year gross margin improved 100 basis points for an annual record of 41.9%

Fourth quarter EBIT before non-core items increased 15% and reached $64.7 million, compared to $56.2 million, for the fourth quarter last year

Full year EBIT before non-core items was $184.1 million, or 9.0% of sales compared to $153.0 million, or 8.2% of sales, last year

Net Debt to EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, was 0.6x for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.7x last year

Strong Balance sheet with $121.8 million in cash and record shareholders' equity of $803.6 million at December 31, 2024

Declares a $10 million dividend for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $9 million for the fourth quarter last year

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "Delta's strong fourth quarter financial results produced a record year of sales and robust profitability, reflecting our team's resilience, creativity, and dedication inachieving excellent results. For the full year, I am proud to report that we exceeded our 2024 sales and EBITDA guidance, as we grew sales by 10% to over $2.0 billion, produced a record gross margin of 41.9% and expanded net income by 18% to $109 million. This performance generated strong operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 of $153 million for the full year 2024. Strong profitability and operating cash flow also allowed us to return a record $33 million of dividends back to our shareholders, a 24% increase over the prior year."

Mr. Dabah added, "We expect continued growth in sales and profitability in 2025. Our positive outlook demonstrates the success of the multi-year growth strategies we are pursuing with our strategic partners, as well with our brands, the investments we have made to enhance profitability and drive efficiencies in our factories, and the actions we have taken to improve our balance sheet. Looking ahead, our near-term priorities include increasing sales and profitability with our global licenses and new brands, implementing further realignment plans to improve the efficiency and profitability of our factories, and developing new categories with our main customers. We believe this positive momentum will support our business in 2025, as we look to increase sales, expand margins, and enhance our position as a leader in the global intimates and activewear market."

Sales

The Company reported record fourth quarter 2024 sales of $599.2 million, an 18% increase from $508.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sales for the 2024 full year were $2,045.7 million, a 10% increase from $1,857.7 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Margin

Gross profit in the fourth quarter amounted to $250.1 million compared to $219.1 million in Q4 2023.

Gross profit in 2024 amounted to $856.3 million compared to $760.6 million in 2023.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 41.7% compared to 43.1% for the same period last year. The year-over-year reduction in the fourth quarter gross margin was due primarily to higher freight costs, lower tax rebates in our Egyptian operations and segment mix.

Gross margin for the 2024 full year increased by 100-basis points to a record 41.9%, compared to 40.9% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year gross margin increase was due primarily to higher volume production in the Company's factories due to an increase in Private Label segment sales, and an increase in more profitable DTC sales, partially offset by higher freight costs.

EBIT

EBIT before non-core items in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $64.7 million, or 10.8% of sales, compared to $56.2 million, or 11.0% of sales, in the same period last year.

EBIT in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $53.1 million, compared to $56.2 million, in the fourth quarter last year.

EBIT before non-core items in the full year 2024 was $184.1 million, or 9.0% of sales, compared to $153.0 million, or 8.2% of sales, in the full year 2023.

EBIT in the full year 2024 was $169.2 million, compared to $144.9 million in 2023.

The year-over-year increase in annual EBIT was due to higher sales and improved gross margin.

Non-Core Items

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded non-core expenses associated with realignment plans of $6.2 million and expenses related to impairment of non-financial assets of $5.3 million. The Company recorded no non-core items in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In 2024, expenses associated with realignment plans were $9.6 million and expenses related to impairment of non-financial assets were $5.3 million, compared to $11.4 million of expenses related to realignment plans, a $4.0 benefit from the change in the fair value of an earn-out liability, and $0.7 million of deal costs in 2023.

Net Income

Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax in the fourth quarter of 2024, increased 8% to $41.0 million, compared to $37.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.5 million, compared to $37.8 million in the same period last year.

Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, in the full year 2024 increased 18% to $108.5 million, compared to $91.6 million in 2023.

Net income in the full year 2024 increased 11% to $94.6 million, compared to $85.3 million in 2023.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, increased 9% to $1.43 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.31 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.00, compared to $1.31 in the fourth quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, increased 18% to $3.82 in the full year 2024 compared to $3.25 in the same period of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share in full year 2024 were $3.29 compared to $3.02 in 2023.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 15% to $72.4 million, compared to $62.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the full year 2024, EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, increased 19% to $217.1 million, compared to $182.6 million in the full year 2023.

Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was $64.3 million, compared to $82.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was $153.1 million in the full year 2024, compared to $181.9 million in the full year 2023. The year-over-year reduction in full-year operating cash flow was primarily attributable to changes in working capital, mainly inventory, to support expected sales growth and new product launches, compared to a deliberate decrease in inventory last year, which resulted from a slowdown in the acquisition of new inventory and the sale of inventory from previous seasons.

Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at December 31, 2024, remained at a similar level at $126.5 million, compared to $123.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Equity on December 31, 2024, was a record of $803.6 million, up 5% from $768.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $10 million, or $0.384 per share, which will be distributed on February 26, 2025, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of February 19, 2025.

2025 Financial Guidance

2024

Results

(in millions, except

per share amount) Full Year 2025

Guidance

(in millions, except

per share amount) Increase in

2025 vs 2024 Sales $2,045.7 $2,118 - 2,165 4%-6% EBIT $184.1 $192 - 200 4%-9% EBITDA $279.9 $293 - 301 5%-8% Net income $108.5 $112 - 118 4%-9% Diluted EPS ($) $3.82 $3.92 - 4.15 3%-9%

The Company's guidance excludes non-core items, includes IFRS 16, and is based on 1.05 US $ per 1 Euro and 3.60 NIS per 1 US $.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as a result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied above.

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure. These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, Organic Basics, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauren and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2024 December 31 2024 2023 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 120,509 174,463 Restricted Cash 1,305 2,950 Trade receivables 271,873 241,216 Taxes on income receivable 1,927 77 Others 56,998 48,920 Financial derivative 160 228 Inventory 400,533 361,416 Asset held for sale 1,773 1,773 Total current assets 855,078 831,043 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 12,824 14,897 Investment property 2,401 2,679 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 288,346 250,343 Goodwill 138,033 145,577 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 294,899 277,952 Assets in respect of usage rights 257,629 237,177 Deferred tax assets 30,537 28,016 Financial derivative 511 903 Total non-current assets 1,025,180 957,544 Total assets 1,880,258 1,788,587

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2024 December 31 2024 2023 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 2,335 822 Current maturities of bank loans 20,939 24,105 Current maturities of bonds 29,476 29,597 Financial derivative 1,314 1,380 Current maturities of leases liabilities 53,663 52,583 Trade payables 237,371 168,637 Taxes on income payable 23,805 35,182 Provision for realignment plan 8,142 3,574 Others accounts payable 194,900 165,791 Total current liabilities 571,945 481,671 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 124,163 140,790 Severance pay liabilities, net 5,810 5,327 Liabilities in respect of leases 225,802 204,746 Other non-current liabilities 49,105 53,241 Bonds 64,712 96,496 Deferred taxes liabilities 33,394 35,812 Financial derivative 1,765 2,122 Total non-current liabilities 504,751 538,534 Total liabilities 1,076,696 1,020,205 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 Share premium 124,025 127,861 Other capital reserves 15,590 28,133 Retained earning 625,912 571,846 Treasury shares (9,832 ) (13,668 ) 779,409 737,886 Minority interests 24,153 30,496 Total equity 803,562 768,382 Total liabilities and equity 1,880,258 1,788,587

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year and three month periods ending December 31, 2024 Year ended December 31 % Increase/(Decrease) Three months ended December 31 % Increase/(Decrease) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Thousands of Dollars (Excluding earning per share figures) Sales 2,045,666 1,857,682 10% 599,227 508,603 18% Cost of sales 1,189,374 1,097,084 349,099 289,468 Gross profit 856,292 760,598 13% 250,128 219,135 14% % of sales 41.9% 40.9% 41.7% 43.1% Selling and marketing expenses 568,151 522,214 9% 156,674 141,364 11% % of sales 27.8% 28.1% 26.1% 27.8% General and administrative expenses 105,222 93,334 13% 29,593 25,048 18% % of sales 5.1% 5.0% 4.9% 4.9% Other income, net and share in profit of associated company (1,167) (7,970) (812) (3,433) Operating income excluding non-core items 184,086 153,020 20% 64,673 56,156 15% % of sales 9.0% 8.2% 10.8% 11.0% Non-core items 14,922 8,087 11,562 - Operating income 169,164 144,933 17% 53,111 56,156 (5%) Finance expenses, net 44,779 37,932 18% 13,244 8,635 53% Income before taxes on income 124,385 107,001 39,867 47,521 Taxes on income 29,747 21,660 10,344 9,741 Net income 94,638 85,341 11% 29,523 37,780 (22%) Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax 108,509 91,600 18% 40,957 37,780 8% Net income attributed to the company's shareholders excluding non-core items, net of tax 100,281 85,407 37,693 34,366 Attribution of net earnings: Attributed to company's shareholders 86,410 79,210 26,259 34,366 Attributed to non-controlling interests 8,228 6,131 3,264 3,414 94,638 85,341 29,523 37,780 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's shareholders 3.29 3.02 1.00 1.31 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items, net of tax, attributable to Company's shareholders 3.82 3.25 18% 1.43 1.31 9%

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended December 31 2024 2023 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 94,638 85,341 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows generated from operating activities 182,506 185,301 Interest paid in cash (31,222 ) (31,184 ) Interest received in cash 3,511 4,014 Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net (46,410 ) (12,658 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 203,023 230,814 Cash flows from investment activities: Change in short-term deposit, net - 60,422 Purchase of fixed assets and assets under construction (73,994 ) (45,363 ) Purchase of intangible assets (32,807 ) (7,624 ) Repayment (providing) of a loan from (to) a business partner 981 (1,089 ) Proceeds from selling of fixed asset 600 1,121 Others 1,207 1,083 Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities (104,013 ) 8,550 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (14,488 ) (2,362 ) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase (5,051 ) (6,684 ) Lease principle repayment (49,932 ) (48,891 ) Repayment of bonds (31,202 ) (46,255 ) Dividend paid (32,972 ) (26,510 ) Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations 6,616 32,694 Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (24,146 ) (44,457 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net 1,929 (50,663 ) Others 394 (1,383 ) Net cash used in financing activities (148,852 ) (194,511 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (49,842 ) 44,853 Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (4,112 ) 2,961 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 174,463 126,649 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the Period, net 120,509 174,463

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended December 31 2024 2023 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 33,024 34,033 Amortization 65,731 61,961 Impairment of non-financial assets 5,344 Exchange rate (gains) losses 415 (124 ) Interest on loans and bonds 19,351 21,933 Interest received in cash (3,511 ) (4,014 ) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 46,410 12,658 Deferred taxes on income, net (2,738 ) (7,089 ) Interest due to lease agreements 11,871 9,251 Severance pay liability, net (557 ) (1,599 ) Change in realignment accrual 4,568 941 Income from decrease of earn-out liability - (4,000 ) Capital gain (512 ) (1,482 ) Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees 2,188 2,128 Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (342 ) (846 ) Others 314 2,463 181,556 126,214 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (37,762 ) (3,868 ) Increase in other receivable and balances (7,822 ) (5,083 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 76,460 (46,251 ) Increase (decrease) in other payables 18,294 (15,274 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory (48,220 ) 129,563 950 59,087 182,506 185,301

