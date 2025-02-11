CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men, and children, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
- Fourth quarter sales increased 18% to $599.2 million, driven by growth in all segments, channels and geographics
- Full year sales increased 10% to a record $2,045.7 million
- Fourth quarter and full year online sales of the Company's brands increased 22% and 21%, respectively
- Full year gross margin improved 100 basis points for an annual record of 41.9%
- Fourth quarter EBIT before non-core items increased 15% and reached $64.7 million, compared to $56.2 million, for the fourth quarter last year
- Full year EBIT before non-core items was $184.1 million, or 9.0% of sales compared to $153.0 million, or 8.2% of sales, last year
- Net Debt to EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, was 0.6x for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.7x last year
- Strong Balance sheet with $121.8 million in cash and record shareholders' equity of $803.6 million at December 31, 2024
- Declares a $10 million dividend for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $9 million for the fourth quarter last year
Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "Delta's strong fourth quarter financial results produced a record year of sales and robust profitability, reflecting our team's resilience, creativity, and dedication inachieving excellent results. For the full year, I am proud to report that we exceeded our 2024 sales and EBITDA guidance, as we grew sales by 10% to over $2.0 billion, produced a record gross margin of 41.9% and expanded net income by 18% to $109 million. This performance generated strong operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 of $153 million for the full year 2024. Strong profitability and operating cash flow also allowed us to return a record $33 million of dividends back to our shareholders, a 24% increase over the prior year."
Mr. Dabah added, "We expect continued growth in sales and profitability in 2025. Our positive outlook demonstrates the success of the multi-year growth strategies we are pursuing with our strategic partners, as well with our brands, the investments we have made to enhance profitability and drive efficiencies in our factories, and the actions we have taken to improve our balance sheet. Looking ahead, our near-term priorities include increasing sales and profitability with our global licenses and new brands, implementing further realignment plans to improve the efficiency and profitability of our factories, and developing new categories with our main customers. We believe this positive momentum will support our business in 2025, as we look to increase sales, expand margins, and enhance our position as a leader in the global intimates and activewear market."
Sales
The Company reported record fourth quarter 2024 sales of $599.2 million, an 18% increase from $508.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Sales for the 2024 full year were $2,045.7 million, a 10% increase from $1,857.7 million in the prior-year period.
Gross Margin
Gross profit in the fourth quarter amounted to $250.1 million compared to $219.1 million in Q4 2023.
Gross profit in 2024 amounted to $856.3 million compared to $760.6 million in 2023.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 41.7% compared to 43.1% for the same period last year. The year-over-year reduction in the fourth quarter gross margin was due primarily to higher freight costs, lower tax rebates in our Egyptian operations and segment mix.
Gross margin for the 2024 full year increased by 100-basis points to a record 41.9%, compared to 40.9% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year gross margin increase was due primarily to higher volume production in the Company's factories due to an increase in Private Label segment sales, and an increase in more profitable DTC sales, partially offset by higher freight costs.
EBIT
EBIT before non-core items in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $64.7 million, or 10.8% of sales, compared to $56.2 million, or 11.0% of sales, in the same period last year.
EBIT in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $53.1 million, compared to $56.2 million, in the fourth quarter last year.
EBIT before non-core items in the full year 2024 was $184.1 million, or 9.0% of sales, compared to $153.0 million, or 8.2% of sales, in the full year 2023.
EBIT in the full year 2024 was $169.2 million, compared to $144.9 million in 2023.
The year-over-year increase in annual EBIT was due to higher sales and improved gross margin.
Non-Core Items
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded non-core expenses associated with realignment plans of $6.2 million and expenses related to impairment of non-financial assets of $5.3 million. The Company recorded no non-core items in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In 2024, expenses associated with realignment plans were $9.6 million and expenses related to impairment of non-financial assets were $5.3 million, compared to $11.4 million of expenses related to realignment plans, a $4.0 benefit from the change in the fair value of an earn-out liability, and $0.7 million of deal costs in 2023.
Net Income
Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax in the fourth quarter of 2024, increased 8% to $41.0 million, compared to $37.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.5 million, compared to $37.8 million in the same period last year.
Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, in the full year 2024 increased 18% to $108.5 million, compared to $91.6 million in 2023.
Net income in the full year 2024 increased 11% to $94.6 million, compared to $85.3 million in 2023.
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, increased 9% to $1.43 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.31 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.00, compared to $1.31 in the fourth quarter last year.
Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, increased 18% to $3.82 in the full year 2024 compared to $3.25 in the same period of 2023.
Diluted earnings per share in full year 2024 were $3.29 compared to $3.02 in 2023.
EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend
EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 15% to $72.4 million, compared to $62.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the full year 2024, EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, increased 19% to $217.1 million, compared to $182.6 million in the full year 2023.
Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was $64.3 million, compared to $82.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was $153.1 million in the full year 2024, compared to $181.9 million in the full year 2023. The year-over-year reduction in full-year operating cash flow was primarily attributable to changes in working capital, mainly inventory, to support expected sales growth and new product launches, compared to a deliberate decrease in inventory last year, which resulted from a slowdown in the acquisition of new inventory and the sale of inventory from previous seasons.
Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at December 31, 2024, remained at a similar level at $126.5 million, compared to $123.4 million at December 31, 2023.
Equity on December 31, 2024, was a record of $803.6 million, up 5% from $768.4 million on December 31, 2023.
Delta Galil declared a dividend of $10 million, or $0.384 per share, which will be distributed on February 26, 2025, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of February 19, 2025.
2025 Financial Guidance
2024
Full Year 2025
Increase in
Sales
$2,045.7
$2,118 - 2,165
4%-6%
EBIT
$184.1
$192 - 200
4%-9%
EBITDA
$279.9
$293 - 301
5%-8%
Net income
$108.5
$112 - 118
4%-9%
Diluted EPS ($)
$3.82
$3.92 - 4.15
3%-9%
The Company's guidance excludes non-core items, includes IFRS 16, and is based on 1.05 US $ per 1 Euro and 3.60 NIS per 1 US $.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as a result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied above.
Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency
This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure. These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
About Delta Galil Industries
Delta Galil Industries is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, Organic Basics, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauren and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2024
December 31
2024
2023
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
120,509
174,463
Restricted Cash
1,305
2,950
Trade receivables
271,873
241,216
Taxes on income receivable
1,927
77
Others
56,998
48,920
Financial derivative
160
228
Inventory
400,533
361,416
Asset held for sale
1,773
1,773
Total current assets
855,078
831,043
Non-current assets:
Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables
12,824
14,897
Investment property
2,401
2,679
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation
288,346
250,343
Goodwill
138,033
145,577
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
294,899
277,952
Assets in respect of usage rights
257,629
237,177
Deferred tax assets
30,537
28,016
Financial derivative
511
903
Total non-current assets
1,025,180
957,544
Total assets
1,880,258
1,788,587
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2024
December 31
2024
2023
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
2,335
822
Current maturities of bank loans
20,939
24,105
Current maturities of bonds
29,476
29,597
Financial derivative
1,314
1,380
Current maturities of leases liabilities
53,663
52,583
Trade payables
237,371
168,637
Taxes on income payable
23,805
35,182
Provision for realignment plan
8,142
3,574
Others accounts payable
194,900
165,791
Total current liabilities
571,945
481,671
Non-current liabilities:
Bank loans
124,163
140,790
Severance pay liabilities, net
5,810
5,327
Liabilities in respect of leases
225,802
204,746
Other non-current liabilities
49,105
53,241
Bonds
64,712
96,496
Deferred taxes liabilities
33,394
35,812
Financial derivative
1,765
2,122
Total non-current liabilities
504,751
538,534
Total liabilities
1,076,696
1,020,205
Equity:
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:
Share capital
23,714
23,714
Share premium
124,025
127,861
Other capital reserves
15,590
28,133
Retained earning
625,912
571,846
Treasury shares
(9,832
)
(13,668
)
779,409
737,886
Minority interests
24,153
30,496
Total equity
803,562
768,382
Total liabilities and equity
1,880,258
1,788,587
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year and three month periods ending December 31, 2024
Year ended December 31
% Increase/(Decrease)
Three months ended December 31
% Increase/(Decrease)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Thousands of Dollars
(Excluding earning per share figures)
Sales
2,045,666
1,857,682
10%
599,227
508,603
18%
Cost of sales
1,189,374
1,097,084
349,099
289,468
Gross profit
856,292
760,598
13%
250,128
219,135
14%
% of sales
41.9%
40.9%
41.7%
43.1%
Selling and marketing expenses
568,151
522,214
9%
156,674
141,364
11%
% of sales
27.8%
28.1%
26.1%
27.8%
General and administrative expenses
105,222
93,334
13%
29,593
25,048
18%
% of sales
5.1%
5.0%
4.9%
4.9%
Other income, net and share in profit of associated company
(1,167)
(7,970)
(812)
(3,433)
Operating income excluding non-core items
184,086
153,020
20%
64,673
56,156
15%
% of sales
9.0%
8.2%
10.8%
11.0%
Non-core items
14,922
8,087
11,562
-
Operating income
169,164
144,933
17%
53,111
56,156
(5%)
Finance expenses, net
44,779
37,932
18%
13,244
8,635
53%
Income before taxes on income
124,385
107,001
39,867
47,521
Taxes on income
29,747
21,660
10,344
9,741
Net income
94,638
85,341
11%
29,523
37,780
(22%)
Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax
108,509
91,600
18%
40,957
37,780
8%
Net income attributed to the company's shareholders excluding non-core items, net of tax
100,281
85,407
37,693
34,366
Attribution of net earnings:
Attributed to company's shareholders
86,410
79,210
26,259
34,366
Attributed to non-controlling interests
8,228
6,131
3,264
3,414
94,638
85,341
29,523
37,780
Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's shareholders
3.29
3.02
1.00
1.31
Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items, net of tax, attributable to Company's shareholders
3.82
3.25
18%
1.43
1.31
9%
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
Year ended December 31
2024
2023
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
94,638
85,341
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows generated from operating activities
182,506
185,301
Interest paid in cash
(31,222
)
(31,184
)
Interest received in cash
3,511
4,014
Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net
(46,410
)
(12,658
)
Net cash generated from operating activities
203,023
230,814
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term deposit, net
-
60,422
Purchase of fixed assets and assets under construction
(73,994
)
(45,363
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(32,807
)
(7,624
)
Repayment (providing) of a loan from (to) a business partner
981
(1,089
)
Proceeds from selling of fixed asset
600
1,121
Others
1,207
1,083
Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities
(104,013
)
8,550
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary
(14,488
)
(2,362
)
Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase
(5,051
)
(6,684
)
Lease principle repayment
(49,932
)
(48,891
)
Repayment of bonds
(31,202
)
(46,255
)
Dividend paid
(32,972
)
(26,510
)
Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations
6,616
32,694
Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations
(24,146
)
(44,457
)
Short-term credit from banking corporations, net
1,929
(50,663
)
Others
394
(1,383
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(148,852
)
(194,511
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(49,842
)
44,853
Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net
(4,112
)
2,961
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net
174,463
126,649
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the Period, net
120,509
174,463
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
Year ended December 31
2024
2023
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities:
Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:
Depreciation
33,024
34,033
Amortization
65,731
61,961
Impairment of non-financial assets
5,344
Exchange rate (gains) losses
415
(124
)
Interest on loans and bonds
19,351
21,933
Interest received in cash
(3,511
)
(4,014
)
Taxes on income paid in cash, net
46,410
12,658
Deferred taxes on income, net
(2,738
)
(7,089
)
Interest due to lease agreements
11,871
9,251
Severance pay liability, net
(557
)
(1,599
)
Change in realignment accrual
4,568
941
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
-
(4,000
)
Capital gain
(512
)
(1,482
)
Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees
2,188
2,128
Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method
(342
)
(846
)
Others
314
2,463
181,556
126,214
Changes to operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables
(37,762
)
(3,868
)
Increase in other receivable and balances
(7,822
)
(5,083
)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
76,460
(46,251
)
Increase (decrease) in other payables
18,294
(15,274
)
Decrease (Increase) in inventory
(48,220
)
129,563
950
59,087
182,506
185,301
