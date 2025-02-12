TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, today announced its financial results and highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

" Our fourth quarter and year-end financial results reaffirm the significant growth potential embedded within the REIT's portfolio of high-quality grocery-anchored real estate," said Blair Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. " Several quarters of high leasing volumes at double-digit spreads continue to translate into meaningful increases in the REIT's net operating income. At the same time, in a challenging financing environment, our team successfully financed $633.5 million of debt, reflecting the confidence our lenders have in the long-term growth outlook for our business. As the transaction market gains momentum in 2025, we continue to evaluate compelling opportunities that we believe can drive value for our unitholders."

For the CEO's letter to unitholders for the quarter, please follow the link here.

Highlights

Achieved 4.3% or $6.7 million, same-property Net Operating Income ("NOI") growth on a trailing twelve-month basis, adjusting for completed redevelopments, driven by several consecutive quarters of strong leasing volumes at attractive spreads Completed 2.7 million square feet of total leasing throughout the year; new deals were completed at 28.0% above comparable average in-place rent and non-option renewals at 14.3% above expiring rents Portfolio occupancy remained stable at 94.8% as at December 31, 2024 The REIT's average in-place rent of $12.65 per square foot remains well below the market average of $23.80 1 , providing significant runway for continued rent increases

Financed $633.5 million of debt throughout the year at interest rate spreads similar to the maturing debt, highlighting the quality of the REIT's portfolio and the demand for grocery-anchored real estate assets in the lending space The REIT's current portfolio valuation continues to provide significant positive leverage and embedded NOI growth, even as the cost of financing across the broader real estate market has increased

The REIT's units continue to trade at a discount to net asset value, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for unitholders looking for an attractive total return

(1) CBRE Econometric Advisors, Q4 2024

Summary of Q4 2024 Results

Three months ended December 31, (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Change % Rental revenue $ 53,077 $ 51,539 3.0% NOI 1 2 $ 41,462 $ 40,139 3.3% Net income 2 $ 15,731 $ 5,177 203.9% Same-property NOI (3 month period, 113 properties) 1 2 $ 40,901 $ 39,005 4.9% Same-property NOI (12 month period, 111 properties) 1 2 $ 158,394 $ 153,356 3.3% New leasing (square feet) 2 93,078 160,792 (42.1)% New leasing spread 2 29.0% 30.9% (6.1)% Total leasing (square feet) 2 336,548 637,439 (47.2)% Total leasing spread 2 14.9% 15.4% (3.2)% New leasing - anchor / junior anchor 2 35,000 106,455 (67.1)% Weighted average number of units outstanding ("WA units") 60,366 60,285 0.1% FFO 1 2 $ 15,080 $ 15,991 (5.7)% FFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.25 $ 0.27 (5.8)% FFO payout ratio 1 2 86.0% 81.1% 6.0% AFFO 1 2 $ 11,807 $ 13,029 (9.4)% AFFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 (7.5)% AFFO payout ratio 1 2 109.8% 99.5% 10.3% Interest coverage ratio 1 2.61x 2.87x (10.0)% (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change % Total assets $ 2,233,699 $ 2,235,798 (0.1)% Total assets, proportionate interest 1 2 $ 2,444,143 $ 2,448,127 (0.2)% Debt $ 1,166,655 $ 1,161,756 0.4% Debt, proportionate interest 1 2 $ 1,370,530 $ 1,369,053 0.1% Net asset value per unit $ 13.84 $ 13.97 (0.9)% Number of properties 2 116 117 (0.9)% Portfolio occupancy 2 94.8% 94.7% 0.1% Debt / GBV ratio 52.2% 52.0% 0.4% (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section below.

(2) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments.

Conference Call and Webcast

Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 am ET on February 12, 2025 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT.

The conference call can be accessed dialing (289) 514-5100 or 1 (800) 717-1738. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=FCDFB061-11E5-4AA4-B192-152A1985E211&LangLocaleID=1033. A replay will be accessible until February 26, 2025 via the REIT's website or by dialing (289) 819-1325 or 1 (888) 660-6264 (access code 31360#) approximately two hours after the live event.

About Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U / SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants are expected to provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term. Visit slategroceryreit.com to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners across the real assets space. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Supplemental Information

All interested parties can access Slate Grocery's Supplemental Information online at slategroceryreit.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available on SEDAR+ or upon request to the REIT at info@slateam.com or (416) 644-4264.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "forecasts", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Management believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, however, management can give no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on IFRS® Accounting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are not measures used under IFRS Accounting Standards, including NOI, same-property NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, AFFO payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA and the interest coverage ratio, in addition to certain measures on a per unit basis.

NOI is defined as rental revenue less operating expenses, prior to straight-line rent, IFRIC 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investments. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period, excluding those properties under development.

("IFRIC 21") property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investments. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period, excluding those properties under development. FFO is defined as net income adjusted for certain items including transaction/disposition costs, change in fair value of properties, change in fair value of financial instruments, deferred income taxes, unit income (expense), adjustments for equity investments and IFRIC 21 property tax adjustments.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for straight-line rental revenue and revenue sustaining capital, leasing costs and tenant improvements.

FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio are defined as distributions declared divided by FFO and AFFO, respectively.

FFO per WA unit and AFFO per WA unit are defined as FFO and AFFO divided by the weighted average class U equivalent units outstanding, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as NOI less general and administrative expenses.

Interest coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest paid.

Net asset value is defined as the aggregate of the carrying value of the REIT's equity, deferred income taxes and exchangeable units of subsidiaries.

Proportionate interest represents financial information adjusted to reflect the REIT's equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets and its share of net income (losses) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the REIT's ownership percentage of the related investment.

We utilize these measures for a variety of reasons, including measuring performance, managing the business, capital allocation and the assessment of risk. Descriptions of why these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and how management uses each measure are included in Management's Discussion and Analysis. We believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS Accounting Standards results is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of our businesses in a manner similar to management. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others.

SGR-FR

Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The table below summarizes a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on financial information in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Rental revenue $ 53,077 $ 51,539 Straight-line rent revenue (109) (95) Property operating expenses (9,149) (9,209) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (7,671) (7,360) Contribution from joint venture investments 5,314 5,264 NOI 1 2 $ 41,462 $ 40,139 Cash flow from operations $ 16,131 $ 11,421 Changes in non-cash working capital items 592 5,979 Disposition costs 90 - Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (1,060) (525) Interest, net and TIF note adjustments 145 22 Adjustments for joint venture investments 2,422 2,523 Non-controlling interest (3,375) (3,444) Taxes on dispositions 3 - Capital expenditures (337) (405) Leasing costs (853) (952) Tenant improvements (1,951) (1,590) AFFO 1 2 $ 11,807 $ 13,029 Net income 2 $ 15,731 $ 5,177 Change in fair value of financial instruments (2,473) 4,014 Disposition costs 90 - Change in fair value of properties 11,218 12,475 Deferred income tax expense 2,454 1,212 Unit (income) expense (754) 1,291 Adjustments for joint venture investments 591 3,288 Non-controlling interest (4,109) (4,106) Taxes on dispositions 3 - IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (7,671) (7,360) FFO 1 2 $ 15,080 $ 15,991 Straight-line rental revenue (109) (95) Capital expenditures (337) (405) Leasing costs (853) (952) Tenant improvements (1,951) (1,590) Adjustments for joint venture investments (757) (582) Non-controlling interest 734 662 AFFO 1 2 $ 11,807 $ 13,029 (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above.

(2) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments. Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 NOI 1 2 $ 41,462 $ 40,139 General and administrative expenses (4,294) (4,016) Cash interest, net (14,114) (13,254) Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (1,060) (525) Current income tax expense (779) (183) Adjustments for joint venture investments (2,892) (2,739) Non-controlling interest (3,375) (3,446) Capital expenditures (337) (405) Leasing costs (853) (952) Tenant improvements (1,951) (1,590) AFFO 1 2 $ 11,807 $ 13,029 (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above.

(2) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments.

Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Net income 1 $ 15,731 $ 5,177 Interest and finance costs 15,174 13,779 Change in fair value of financial instruments (2,473) 4,014 Disposition costs 90 - Change in fair value of properties 11,218 12,475 Deferred income tax expense 2,454 1,212 Current income tax expense 782 183 Unit (income) expense (754) 1,291 Adjustments for joint venture investments 2,509 5,447 Straight-line rent revenue (109) (95) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (7,671) (7,360) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 36,951 $ 36,123 NOI 1 2 41,462 40,139 General and administrative expenses 1 2 (4,294) (4,016) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 37,168 $ 36,123 Cash interest paid (14,259) (13,276) Interest coverage ratio 1 2 2.61x 2.72x (1) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments.

(2) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above.

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) Statement of

Financial

Position Joint Venture

Investments Proportionate

Share

(Non-IFRS) Statement of

Financial

Position Joint Venture

Investments Proportionate

Share

(Non-IFRS) ASSETS Non-current assets Properties $ 2,054,511 $ 310,400 $ 2,364,911 $ 2,062,599 $ 307,300 $ 2,369,899 Joint venture investments 112,429 (112,429) - 107,101 (107,101) - Interest rate swaps 4,690 - 4,690 7,652 580 8,232 Other assets 3,624 - 3,624 718 4,268 4,986 $ 2,175,254 $ 197,971 $ 2,373,225 $ 2,178,070 $ 205,047 $ 2,383,117 Current assets Cash 22,668 4,851 27,519 23,587 4,420 28,007 Accounts receivable 23,417 1,723 25,140 22,172 1,813 23,985 Other assets 4,327 4,629 8,956 6,985 - 6,985 Prepaids 5,050 1,025 6,075 4,984 1,049 6,033 Interest rate swaps 2,983 245 3,228 - - - $ 58,445 $ 12,473 $ 70,918 $ 57,728 $ 7,282 $ 65,010 Total assets $ 2,233,699 $ 210,444 $ 2,444,143 $ 2,235,798 $ 212,329 $ 2,448,127 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Debt $ 1,120,616 $ 59,914 $ 1,180,530 $ 859,637 $ 205,831 $ 1,065,468 Deferred income taxes 153,580 2 153,582 146,651 2 146,653 Other liabilities 4,378 837 5,215 4,346 482 4,828 $ 1,278,574 $ 60,753 $ 1,339,327 $ 1,010,634 $ 206,315 $ 1,216,949 Current liabilities Debt 46,039 143,961 190,000 302,119 1,466 303,585 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 42,071 5,730 47,801 43,217 4,548 47,765 Exchangeable units of subsidiaries 8,733 - 8,733 8,269 - 8,269 Distributions payable 4,323 - 4,323 4,323 - 4,323 $ 101,166 $ 149,691 $ 250,857 $ 357,928 $ 6,014 $ 363,942 Total liabilities $ 1,379,740 $ 210,444 $ 1,590,184 $ 1,368,562 $ 212,329 $ 1,580,891 EQUITY Unitholders' equity $ 673,474 $ - $ 673,474 $ 687,443 $ - $ 687,443 Non-controlling interest 180,485 - 180,485 179,793 - 179,793 Total equity $ 853,959 $ - $ 853,959 $ 867,236 $ - $ 867,236 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,233,699 $ 210,444 $ 2,444,143 $ 2,235,798 $ 212,329 $ 2,448,127

Contacts

For Further Information

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 416 644 4264

E-mail: ir@slateam.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211587802/en/