OneStream, Inc.: OneStream Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting -- today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: $132.5 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year.





$118.6 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year. GAAP Operating Income / Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $47.4 million compared to income of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and GAAP operating margin was (36%) compared to 0% for the fourth quarter of 2023. This included equity-based compensation expense of $52.6 million, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million compared to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and non-GAAP operating margin was 7% compared to 1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP Net Loss Per Share - Basic: GAAP basic net loss per share was ($0.19).





Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.07. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.1 million compared to $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: $489.4 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year.





$428.2 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year. GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $319.5 million compared to $30.5 million for 2023, and GAAP operating margin was (65%) compared to (8%) for 2023. This included equity-based compensation expense of $316.4 million, compared to $8.3 million for 2023.





Non-GAAP operating income was $1.2 million compared to a loss of $22.2 million for 2023, and non-GAAP operating margin was 0% compared to (6%) for 2023. GAAP Net Loss Per Share - Basic: GAAP basic net loss per share was ($1.23).





Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.14. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $61.2 million compared to $21.3 million for 2023.





"Capping a year of incredible innovation and solid execution, we posted 35% year-over-year subscription revenue growth in the fourth quarter, and were free cash flow positive and non-GAAP profitable," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. "In fact, 2024 was one of the most transformative years in our history, with the introduction of 15 new innovations, highlighted by our growing Finance AI portfolio. We're excited to bring new products to market in 2025, paving the way for OneStream to become the operating system for modern Finance."

Recent Developments and Business Highlights

Innovation

As part of the new innovations for Finance AI and core finance, we unveiled a suite of AI-powered solutions, including GenAI and machine learning, which enable Finance leaders to create real-time forecasts from trusted Enterprise data, with greater accuracy and speed.





We launched CPM Express with pre-built functionality of our core capabilities to simplify reporting and forecasting and enable 6 to 8 week implementations.





We introduced our first integrated business planning product for sales performance management in partnership with Infinity SPM.





We grew our strategic relationship with Microsoft, launching deeper integrations into the Office 365 Suite, including Certified Power BI connector and Narrative Reporting to make financial reporting more integrated, collaborative and iterative.





At our Wave Developer Conference in November 2024, we previewed AI-powered anomaly detection and scenario modeling capabilities that can help uncover errors in real-time and create scenarios from a company's own financial and operational data set.

Industry Recognition

OneStream was recognized for the third consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. Gartner evaluated providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and placed OneStream in the Leaders Quadrant once again.





OneStream was named a leader in IDC's Record to Report MarketScape, based on reporting strengths, including a robust AI roadmap and OneStream Solution Exchange, and the Microsoft Certified Power BI Connector.





ISG Software Research recognized OneStream as Exemplary in their Business Planning Buyers Guide for 2024, with the highest overall rating across all vendors. In the report, OneStream received top scores in Product Experience, Adaptability, Capability, and Manageability.





OneStream was a 2024 Business Intelligence Artificial Excellence Award winner in the Product - Machine Learning category and a 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards Winner - Machine Learning Innovation Award for sensible machine learning.

Business

In November 2024, OneStream completed a secondary offering of 17,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock sold by certain stockholders, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares (the "Secondary Offering"). OneStream did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the public offering. OneStream used all of the net proceeds to it from the public offering to purchase issued and outstanding LLC units of OneStream Software LLC (and purchase and cancel an equal number of shares of Class C common stock) as part of a non-dilutive "synthetic secondary" transaction. Accordingly, OneStream did not retain any proceeds from the Secondary Offering and, upon its closing, the total number of outstanding shares of common stock of OneStream and LLC units of OneStream Software LLC remained the same.

Financial Outlook

OneStream is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025:



Q1'25

FY25 Total Revenue $130M - $132M

$583M - $587M Non-GAAP Operating Margin (9%) - (7%)

(1%) - 1% Non-GAAP Net Income / (Loss) per Share ($0.04) - ($0.02)

$0.01 - $0.09 Equity-Based Compensation $45M - $50M

$125M - $135M

OneStream has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income / (loss) per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. OneStream is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to equity-based compensation and employee stock transactions and the related tax effects.

Earnings Webcast Information

OneStream will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 and its outlook for the first quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations Section of OneStream's website following the call.

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: https://investor.onestream.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy and future growth, including statements regarding our Finance AI portfolio, CPM Express and Infinity SPM products, AI-powered anomaly detection and scenario modeling capabilities, and our guidance for total revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income / (loss) per share and equity-based compensation for the first quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow, and their respective definitions are presented below.

There are limitations to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that our non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented for historical periods to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as income / loss from operations adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, Secondary Offering costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income / loss adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, Secondary Offering costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as basic net loss per share adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, Secondary Offering costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, more than 300 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited)





As of





December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 544,174



$ 117,087

Accounts receivable, net



129,014





107,308

Unbilled accounts receivable



23,294





31,519

Deferred commissions



20,682





17,225

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20,202





13,098

Total current assets



737,366





286,237

Unbilled accounts receivable, noncurrent



800





2,009

Deferred commissions, noncurrent



44,228





41,030

Operating lease right-of-use assets



16,705





18,559

Property and equipment, net



10,084





10,266

Intangible assets, net



2,567





-

Goodwill



9,280





-

Other noncurrent assets



2,191





3,458

Total assets

$ 823,221



$ 361,559

Liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 19,563



$ 8,274

Accrued compensation



27,543





22,436

Accrued commissions



9,007





10,158

Deferred revenue, current



239,291





177,465

Operating lease liabilities, current



3,237





2,505

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities



13,534





11,532

Total current liabilities



312,175





232,370

Deferred revenue, noncurrent



4,515





5,141

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



15,357





17,522

Other noncurrent liabilities



216





-

Total liabilities



332,263





255,033

Stockholders' / members' equity:











Members' interest



-





281,306

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2024



-





-

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized, 51,456,091 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024



5





-

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024



-





-

Class C common stock(1), $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 63,929,619 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024



6





-

Class D common stock(1), $0.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 122,196,307 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024



12





-

Additional paid-in capital



718,084





-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(599)





(625)

Accumulated deficit



(331,334)





(174,155)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to OneStream, Inc. / members' equity



386,174





106,526

Non-controlling interests



104,784





-

Total stockholders' / members' equity



490,958





106,526

Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity

$ 823,221



$ 361,559





(1) Each share of Class C common stock is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into one share of Class B common stock, and each share of Class D common stock is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into one share of Class A common stock.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues:























Subscription

$ 118,608



$ 87,583



$ 428,150



$ 302,923

License



6,961





7,579





31,779





40,518

Professional services and other



6,906





7,432





29,478





31,480

Total revenue



132,475





102,594





489,407





374,921

Cost of revenues:























Subscription(2)



30,907





20,899





112,914





74,146

Professional services and other(2)



13,018





9,587





66,415





40,356

Total cost of revenue



43,925





30,486





179,329





114,502

Gross profit



88,550





72,108





310,078





260,419

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing(2)



65,618





39,554





328,843





175,795

Research and development(2)



36,896





15,675





156,812





55,289

General and administrative(2)



33,442





16,671





143,951





59,847

Total operating expenses



135,956





71,900





629,606





290,931

(Loss) income from operations



(47,406)





208





(319,528)





(30,512)

Interest income, net



5,929





1,360





14,248





4,062

Other (expense) income, net



(1,765)





1,829





498





(1,065)

(Loss) income before income taxes



(43,242)





3,397





(304,782)





(27,515)

Provision for income taxes



1,263





646





1,877





1,416

Net (loss) income

$ (44,505)



$ 2,751



$ (306,659)



$ (28,931)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(13,056)





-





(90,458)





-

Net (loss) income attributable to OneStream, Inc.

$ (31,449)



$ 2,751



$ (216,201)



$ (28,931)

Net loss per share of Class A and Class D common stock-basic(1)

$ (0.19)









$ (1.23)







Net loss per share of Class A and Class D common stock-diluted(1)

$ (0.19)









$ (1.25)







Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding-basic(1)



165,844











163,469







Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding-diluted(1)



234,644











234,043











(1) Represents net loss per share of Class A common stock and Class D common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock and Class D common stock outstanding for the period following OneStream Inc.'s IPO and related reorganization transactions.

(2) Includes equity-based compensation expense as follows:







Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Cost of subscription

$ 958



$ -



$ 5,939



$ -

Cost of professional services and other



2,985





-





24,871





15

Sales and marketing



19,228





356





135,215





3,938

Research and development



14,421





105





77,926





518

General and administrative



14,990





722





72,446





3,799

Total equity-based compensation

$ 52,582



$ 1,183



$ 316,397



$ 8,270



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net (loss) income

$ (44,505)



$ 2,751



$ (306,659)



$ (28,931)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



1,069





657





3,655





2,887

Noncash operating lease expense



605





764





2,908





2,433

Amortization of deferred commissions



5,234





4,316





20,440





16,977

Equity-based compensation



52,582





1,183





316,397





8,270

Other noncash operating activities, net



422





69





(980)





3,249

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



(14,328)





(3,169)





(13,361)





(11,668)

Deferred commissions



(8,485)





(10,673)





(27,095)





(26,381)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(7,882)





(3,564)





(9,277)





(9,971)

Accounts payable



826





(5,285)





16,546





(11,644)

Deferred revenue



33,850





32,935





61,199





66,233

Accrued and other liabilities



5,750





6,811





(2,621)





9,811

Net cash provided by operating activities



25,138





26,795





61,152





21,265

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(441)





(222)





(2,618)





(2,589)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



-





-





(7,594)





-

Sales of marketable securities



-





-





-





87,339

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(441)





(222)





(10,212)





84,750

Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions



-





-





409,598





-

Repurchases of LLC Units



(206,709)





-





(263,372)





-

Payments of deferred offering costs



(494)





-





(5,437)





-

Proceeds from Secondary Offering



206,709





-





206,709





-

Proceeds from option exercises



25,014





-





28,955





247

Payments of deferred financing costs



-





(546)





-





(546)

Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility



-





-





-





(3,500)

Principal payments on finance lease obligation



-





-





-





(46)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



24,520





(546)





376,453





(3,845)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(501)





324





(306)





230

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



48,716





26,351





427,087





102,400

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period



495,458





90,736





117,087





14,687

Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

$ 544,174



$ 117,087



$ 544,174



$ 117,087



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(in thousands)

(Loss) income from operations

$ (47,406)



$ 208



$ (319,528)



$ (30,512)

Equity-based compensation expense



52,582





1,183





316,397





8,270

Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1,904





-





2,297





-

Secondary Offering costs



1,325





-





1,325





-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



275





-





733





-

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 8,680



$ 1,391



$ 1,224



$ (22,242)



Non-GAAP Operating Margin



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(in thousands)

Operating margin



(36) %



-





(65) %



(8) % Equity-based compensation expense



40 %



1 %



65 %



2 % Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1 %



-





-





-

Secondary Offering costs



1 %



-





-





-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



-





-





-





-

Non-GAAP operating margin(1)



7 %



1 %



-





(6) %



(1) Non-GAAP operating margin may not foot due to rounding.



Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(in thousands)

Net (loss) income

$ (44,505)



$ 2,751



$ (306,659)



$ (28,931)

Equity-based compensation expense



52,582





1,183





316,397





8,270

Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1,904





-





2,297





-

Secondary Offering costs



1,325





-





1,325





-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



275





-





733





-

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 11,581



$ 3,934



$ 14,093



$ (20,661)



Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024



Year Ended

December 31, 2024

Net loss per share-basic

$ (0.19)



$ (1.23)

Equity-based compensation expense



0.32





1.91

Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



0.01





0.01

Secondary Offering costs



0.01





0.01

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



-





-

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(0.08)





(0.55)

Non-GAAP net income per share(1)

$ 0.07



$ 0.14



(1) Non-GAAP net income per share may not foot due to rounding.

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 25,138



$ 26,795



$ 61,152



$ 21,265

Purchases of property and equipment



(441)





(222)





(2,618)





(2,589)

Free cash flow



24,697





26,573





58,534





18,676

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

$ (441)



$ (222)



$ (10,212)



$ 84,750

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 24,520



$ (546)



$ 376,453



$ (3,845)



