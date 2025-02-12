Aker BP ASA: Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Strategy Update

LYSAKER, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP delivered strong results in the fourth quarter and throughout 2024, driven by high production efficiency, low costs, and low emissions. With production at the upper end of guidance, a well-executed project portfolio, and robust cash flow generation, the company continues to create value and distribute attractive dividends to its shareholders.

Commenting on Aker BP's strategic direction, Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said:

"Over the past decade, Aker BP has undergone a transformation to build a future-fit E&P company. We have developed distinct capabilities that set us apart: a strong performance culture that drives execution excellence, a well-established alliance model that fosters collaboration across the value chain, and a leading position in digitalisation that is transforming the way we work. Combined with our world-class asset base, these strengths enable us to deliver industry-leading performance."

Reflecting on the company's recent performance, Hersvik continued:

"In the fourth quarter and throughout 2024, we delivered strong operational performance across all key metrics. Production reached the upper end of our guidance, with strong performance across the portfolio - led by Johan Sverdrup, which delivered a new annual production record. At the same time, we maintained industry-leading cost efficiency and emission intensity. I am also pleased that we remain on track to deliver our project portfolio and grow production into the next decade."

Looking ahead, Hersvik added:

"We have a clear pathway to sustain production above 500,000 barrels per day beyond 2030, with ambitions for further growth. With our capabilities, assets, resource base, and technology, we are ideally positioned to drive profitable growth on the Norwegian continental shelf."

Commenting on Aker BP's financial position, he said:

"With another year of strong value creation and cash flow behind us, we enter 2025 in our strongest financial position yet - providing the flexibility to advance our development projects while maintaining attractive dividends to our shareholders. In line with our ambition, we once again increase our dividends in 2025."

Highlights for the fourth quarter 2024

Excellent operational performance: Oil and gas production reached 449 (415) thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) during the quarter and 439 (457) for the full year 2024, close to the high end of the guided range of 430-440 mboepd.

Oil and gas production reached 449 (415) thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) during the quarter and 439 (457) for the full year 2024, close to the high end of the guided range of 430-440 mboepd. Low cost: Production cost was USD 5.7 (6.6) per barrel. Ending the year at USD 6.2 (6.2) per barrel, below latest guidance of 6.5 dollars per barrel.

Production cost was USD 5.7 (6.6) per barrel. Ending the year at USD 6.2 (6.2) per barrel, below latest guidance of 6.5 dollars per barrel. Low emissions: Greenhouse gas emission intensity was 2.6 (2.4) kg CO 2 e per boe (scope 1 & 2), ranking among the lowest in the global oil and gas sector.

Greenhouse gas emission intensity was 2.6 (2.4) kg CO e per boe (scope 1 & 2), ranking among the lowest in the global oil and gas sector. Projects on track: Field development projects progressing according to plan, with overall capex estimates unchanged.

Field development projects progressing according to plan, with overall capex estimates unchanged. Strong financial results: Aker BP reported total income of USD 3.1 (2.9) billion, an EBITDA of USD 2.7 (2.6) billion and net profit of USD 562 (173) million for the quarter. On a full-year basis the company generated record-high cash flow from operations at USD 6.4 (5.4) billion.

Aker BP reported total income of USD 3.1 (2.9) billion, an EBITDA of USD 2.7 (2.6) billion and net profit of USD 562 (173) million for the quarter. On a full-year basis the company generated record-high cash flow from operations at USD 6.4 (5.4) billion. Returning value: Dividends of USD 2.4 per share paid in 2024, to be increased by five percent to USD 2.52 per share in 2025.

Guidance for 2025

Aker BP today announced its guidance for 2025, outlining management's expectations for production, capital spending, production cost, and dividends. Production is expected to range between 390-420 mboepd, in line with previously communicated long-term plans.

Capital expenditures are projected at USD 5.5 -6.0 billion before tax. Production cost is expected to remain around USD 7 per barrel oil equivalent. Exploration expenses are estimated at approximately USD 450 million, while abandonment spend is projected at around USD 150 million.

In line with the company's commitment to shareholder returns, the Board has approved a 5 percent increase in dividends to USD 0.63 per share per quarter, annualising to USD 2.52 per share for 2025.

Webcast presentation

The presentation will be webcasted today at 08:30 CET on www.akerbp.com, hosted by CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik and CFO David Tønne. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

