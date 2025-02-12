Cyprus' Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry has launched a subsidy scheme for energy storage systems paired with existing renewable energy plants. Eligible projects will be remunerated by feed-in tariffs (FiTs) or net billing systems. From ESS News Cyprus has introduced its first ever energy storage subsidy scheme concerning large-scale renewable energy plants, targeting a 350 MWh rollout. The scheme has a competitive character, offering EUR 35 million ($36 million) for the purchase and installation of energy storage units alongside existing PV, wind and biomass power plants. Under the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...