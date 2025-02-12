HUB is pleased to announce that Gresham House Ireland has selected HUB Performance Reporting, a SaaS solution designed to automate and simplify performance reporting and factsheet production.

Gresham House Ireland, a leading specialist alternative asset manager, will use HUB to automate performance reporting, standardize factsheet generation, and enhance their ability to meet customized client reporting requirements.

HUB simplifies and automates data collection and preparation from multiple systems, with configurable workflows, management dashboards, and provides access to a central store of trusted performance and investment data.

John Brennan, COO of Gresham House Ireland, "HUB will improve the way we produce our performance reports and investor reporting. By automating key workflows, we significantly reduce the time required to deliver accurate and timely reports to our clients, and we're confident their solution will support us as we continue to grow."

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, "We are thrilled to support Gresham House Ireland as they continue to grow. HUB's solutions are designed to simplify and automate data collection and preparation from multiple systems by removing the headaches of data preparation."

About HUB

HUB provides SaaS solutions that help asset managers and hedge funds simplify daily tasks by automating complex and manual processes; seamlessly integrating investment data directly into operational workflows. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs.

About Gresham House Ireland

Gresham House Ireland is a specialist investment manager. It aims to protect wealth and deliver financial returns for institutional and private clients through investments in public equities, real estate and forestry.

