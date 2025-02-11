Red Rock Resorts, Inc.: Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $495.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.1%, or $33.0 million, from $462.7 million in the same period of 2023.





Net income was $87.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 19.5%, or $21.2 million, from $108.9 million in the same period of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $202.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.5%, or $1.1 million, from $201.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $492.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.2%, or $33.3 million, from $459.4 million in the same period of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $223.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.6%, or $3.6 million, from $220.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Full Year Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $1.94 billion in 2024, an increase of 12.5%, or $215.0 million, from $1.72 billion in 2023.





Net income was $291.3 million in 2024, a decrease of 13.8%, or $46.5 million, from $337.8 million in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $795.9 million in 2024, an increase of 6.7%, or $49.9 million from $746.0 million in 2023.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $1.93 billion in 2024, an increase of 12.6%, or $216.2 million, from $1.71 billion in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $879.4 million in 2024, an increase of 7.4%, or $60.5 million, from $818.8 million in 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024 were $164.4 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.5 million, approximately $16.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 5313857. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 18, 2025 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements, demolition costs and non-routine items), interest expense, net, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, change in fair value of derivative instruments and provision for income tax.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos ' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (Centennial & Aliante). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 326,541

$ 301,660

$ 1,277,249

$ 1,132,154 Food and beverage 92,065

85,071

360,388

313,619 Room 52,322

52,236

200,517

183,103 Other 24,767

23,747

100,857

95,210 Net revenues 495,695

462,714

1,939,011

1,724,086 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 93,634

81,946

354,597

293,993 Food and beverage 75,590

66,050

295,193

244,786 Room 16,320

14,636

63,768

55,064 Other 7,629

8,084

30,669

32,549 Selling, general and administrative 107,112

96,659

432,276

374,494 Depreciation and amortization 48,164

36,168

187,112

132,536 Write-downs and other, net 4,956

(12,792)

6,705

31,976

353,405

290,751

1,370,320

1,165,398 Operating income 142,290

171,963

568,691

558,688 Earnings from joint ventures 454

802

2,447

3,095 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 142,744

172,765

571,138

561,783















Other expense:













Interest expense, net (56,171)

(48,725)

(228,804)

(181,023) Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt -

-

(14,402)

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments 11,945

-

274

- Income before income tax 98,518

124,040

328,206

380,760 Provision for income tax (10,796)

(15,124)

(36,914)

(42,984) Net income 87,722

108,916

291,292

337,776 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 41,134

52,617

137,241

161,772 Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 46,588

$ 56,299

$ 154,051

$ 176,004















Earnings per common share:













Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.79

$ 0.97

$ 2.61

$ 3.04 Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.95

$ 2.53

$ 2.94















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 59,136

58,053

59,025

57,875 Diluted 103,536

103,139

103,666

103,217















Dividends declared per common share $0.25

$0.25

$2.00

$1.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 492,638

$ 459,365

$ 1,926,128

$ 1,709,951 Corporate and other 3,057

3,349

12,883

14,135 Net revenues $ 495,695

$ 462,714

$ 1,939,011

$ 1,724,086















Net income $ 87,722

$ 108,916

$ 291,292

$ 337,776 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 48,164

36,168

187,112

132,536 Share-based compensation 6,534

5,158

30,945

19,673 Write-downs and other, net 4,956

(12,792)

6,705

31,976 Interest expense, net 56,171

48,725

228,804

181,023 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt -

-

14,402

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments (11,945)

-

(274)

- Provision for income tax 10,796

15,124

36,914

42,984 Adjusted EBITDA $ 202,398

$ 201,299

$ 795,900

$ 745,968















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 223,897

$ 220,268

$ 879,360

$ 818,820 Corporate and other (21,499)

(18,969)

(83,460)

(72,852) Adjusted EBITDA $ 202,398

$ 201,299

$ 795,900

$ 745,968

