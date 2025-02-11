Red Rock Resorts, Inc.: Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter Results
Consolidated Operations
- Net revenues were $495.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.1%, or $33.0 million, from $462.7 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net income was $87.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 19.5%, or $21.2 million, from $108.9 million in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $202.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.5%, or $1.1 million, from $201.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Las Vegas Operations
- Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $492.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.2%, or $33.3 million, from $459.4 million in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $223.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.6%, or $3.6 million, from $220.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Full Year Results
Consolidated Operations
- Net revenues were $1.94 billion in 2024, an increase of 12.5%, or $215.0 million, from $1.72 billion in 2023.
- Net income was $291.3 million in 2024, a decrease of 13.8%, or $46.5 million, from $337.8 million in 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $795.9 million in 2024, an increase of 6.7%, or $49.9 million from $746.0 million in 2023.
Las Vegas Operations
- Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $1.93 billion in 2024, an increase of 12.6%, or $216.2 million, from $1.71 billion in 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $879.4 million in 2024, an increase of 7.4%, or $60.5 million, from $818.8 million in 2023.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024 were $164.4 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion.
Quarterly Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025.
Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.5 million, approximately $16.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.
Presentation of Financial Information
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements, demolition costs and non-routine items), interest expense, net, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, change in fair value of derivative instruments and provision for income tax.
Company Information and Forward Looking Statements
Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos ' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (Centennial & Aliante). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.
Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating revenues:
Casino
$ 326,541
$ 301,660
$ 1,277,249
$ 1,132,154
Food and beverage
92,065
85,071
360,388
313,619
Room
52,322
52,236
200,517
183,103
Other
24,767
23,747
100,857
95,210
Net revenues
495,695
462,714
1,939,011
1,724,086
Operating costs and expenses:
Casino
93,634
81,946
354,597
293,993
Food and beverage
75,590
66,050
295,193
244,786
Room
16,320
14,636
63,768
55,064
Other
7,629
8,084
30,669
32,549
Selling, general and administrative
107,112
96,659
432,276
374,494
Depreciation and amortization
48,164
36,168
187,112
132,536
Write-downs and other, net
4,956
(12,792)
6,705
31,976
353,405
290,751
1,370,320
1,165,398
Operating income
142,290
171,963
568,691
558,688
Earnings from joint ventures
454
802
2,447
3,095
Operating income and earnings from joint ventures
142,744
172,765
571,138
561,783
Other expense:
Interest expense, net
(56,171)
(48,725)
(228,804)
(181,023)
Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt
-
-
(14,402)
-
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
11,945
-
274
-
Income before income tax
98,518
124,040
328,206
380,760
Provision for income tax
(10,796)
(15,124)
(36,914)
(42,984)
Net income
87,722
108,916
291,292
337,776
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
41,134
52,617
137,241
161,772
Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
$ 46,588
$ 56,299
$ 154,051
$ 176,004
Earnings per common share:
Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic
$ 0.79
$ 0.97
$ 2.61
$ 3.04
Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted
$ 0.76
$ 0.95
$ 2.53
$ 2.94
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
59,136
58,053
59,025
57,875
Diluted
103,536
103,139
103,666
103,217
Dividends declared per common share
$0.25
$0.25
$2.00
$1.00
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenues
Las Vegas operations
$ 492,638
$ 459,365
$ 1,926,128
$ 1,709,951
Corporate and other
3,057
3,349
12,883
14,135
Net revenues
$ 495,695
$ 462,714
$ 1,939,011
$ 1,724,086
Net income
$ 87,722
$ 108,916
$ 291,292
$ 337,776
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
48,164
36,168
187,112
132,536
Share-based compensation
6,534
5,158
30,945
19,673
Write-downs and other, net
4,956
(12,792)
6,705
31,976
Interest expense, net
56,171
48,725
228,804
181,023
Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt
-
-
14,402
-
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
(11,945)
-
(274)
-
Provision for income tax
10,796
15,124
36,914
42,984
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 202,398
$ 201,299
$ 795,900
$ 745,968
Adjusted EBITDA
Las Vegas operations
$ 223,897
$ 220,268
$ 879,360
$ 818,820
Corporate and other
(21,499)
(18,969)
(83,460)
(72,852)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 202,398
$ 201,299
$ 795,900
$ 745,968
