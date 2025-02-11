Anzeige
WKN: A2AHN4 | ISIN: US75700L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: RRK
Tradegate
11.02.25
15:28 Uhr
48,200 Euro
-1,000
-2,03 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RED ROCK RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RED ROCK RESORTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,60050,5011:33
49,60050,5008:32
PR Newswire
11.02.2025 22:01 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.: Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

  • Net revenues were $495.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.1%, or $33.0 million, from $462.7 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Net income was $87.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 19.5%, or $21.2 million, from $108.9 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $202.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.5%, or $1.1 million, from $201.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Las Vegas Operations

  • Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $492.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.2%, or $33.3 million, from $459.4 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $223.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.6%, or $3.6 million, from $220.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Full Year Results

Consolidated Operations

  • Net revenues were $1.94 billion in 2024, an increase of 12.5%, or $215.0 million, from $1.72 billion in 2023.

  • Net income was $291.3 million in 2024, a decrease of 13.8%, or $46.5 million, from $337.8 million in 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $795.9 million in 2024, an increase of 6.7%, or $49.9 million from $746.0 million in 2023.

Las Vegas Operations

  • Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $1.93 billion in 2024, an increase of 12.6%, or $216.2 million, from $1.71 billion in 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $879.4 million in 2024, an increase of 7.4%, or $60.5 million, from $818.8 million in 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024 were $164.4 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.5 million, approximately $16.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 5313857. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 18, 2025 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements, demolition costs and non-routine items), interest expense, net, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, change in fair value of derivative instruments and provision for income tax.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos ' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (Centennial & Aliante). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:

INVESTORS:
Stephen L. Cootey
[email protected]
(702) 495-4214

MEDIA:
Michael J. Britt
[email protected]
(702) 495-3693

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Operating revenues:








Casino

$ 326,541


$ 301,660


$ 1,277,249


$ 1,132,154

Food and beverage

92,065


85,071


360,388


313,619

Room

52,322


52,236


200,517


183,103

Other

24,767


23,747


100,857


95,210

Net revenues

495,695


462,714


1,939,011


1,724,086

Operating costs and expenses:








Casino

93,634


81,946


354,597


293,993

Food and beverage

75,590


66,050


295,193


244,786

Room

16,320


14,636


63,768


55,064

Other

7,629


8,084


30,669


32,549

Selling, general and administrative

107,112


96,659


432,276


374,494

Depreciation and amortization

48,164


36,168


187,112


132,536

Write-downs and other, net

4,956


(12,792)


6,705


31,976


353,405


290,751


1,370,320


1,165,398

Operating income

142,290


171,963


568,691


558,688

Earnings from joint ventures

454


802


2,447


3,095

Operating income and earnings from joint ventures

142,744


172,765


571,138


561,783









Other expense:








Interest expense, net

(56,171)


(48,725)


(228,804)


(181,023)

Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt

-


-


(14,402)


-

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

11,945


-


274


-

Income before income tax

98,518


124,040


328,206


380,760

Provision for income tax

(10,796)


(15,124)


(36,914)


(42,984)

Net income

87,722


108,916


291,292


337,776

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

41,134


52,617


137,241


161,772

Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

$ 46,588


$ 56,299


$ 154,051


$ 176,004









Earnings per common share:








Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic

$ 0.79


$ 0.97


$ 2.61


$ 3.04

Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted

$ 0.76


$ 0.95


$ 2.53


$ 2.94









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

59,136


58,053


59,025


57,875

Diluted

103,536


103,139


103,666


103,217









Dividends declared per common share

$0.25


$0.25


$2.00


$1.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net revenues








Las Vegas operations

$ 492,638


$ 459,365


$ 1,926,128


$ 1,709,951

Corporate and other

3,057


3,349


12,883


14,135

Net revenues

$ 495,695


$ 462,714


$ 1,939,011


$ 1,724,086









Net income

$ 87,722


$ 108,916


$ 291,292


$ 337,776

Adjustments








Depreciation and amortization

48,164


36,168


187,112


132,536

Share-based compensation

6,534


5,158


30,945


19,673

Write-downs and other, net

4,956


(12,792)


6,705


31,976

Interest expense, net

56,171


48,725


228,804


181,023

Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt

-


-


14,402


-

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

(11,945)


-


(274)


-

Provision for income tax

10,796


15,124


36,914


42,984

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 202,398


$ 201,299


$ 795,900


$ 745,968









Adjusted EBITDA








Las Vegas operations

$ 223,897


$ 220,268


$ 879,360


$ 818,820

Corporate and other

(21,499)


(18,969)


(83,460)


(72,852)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 202,398


$ 201,299


$ 795,900


$ 745,968

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

