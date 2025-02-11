Anterix Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/Q32025.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Tom Kuhn appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board following the retirement of Morgan O'Brien

Industry engagement initiative announced in February 2025 to accelerate private wireless broadband opportunity

Strategic review process initiated in February 2025 after receiving inbound interest in the Company

Cash and cash equivalents of $28.8 million as of December 31, 2024

Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with $1.0 million received from Ameren Corporation in October 2024 and $34.0 million received from Oncor Electric Delivery Company in January 2025

Projected operating expenses run rate reduction of approximately 20% planned for fiscal 2026

Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers



Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2024, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $28.8 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.6 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $4.4 million and approximately $229.6 million remains under the current share repurchase program as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday February 12, 2025. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,797 $ 60,578 Spectrum receivable 8,147 8,521 Escrow deposits 198 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,139 3,912 Total current assets 40,281 73,011 Escrow deposits 7,433 7,546 Property and equipment, net 1,579 2,062 Right of use assets, net 4,717 4,432 Intangible assets 246,215 216,743 Deferred broadband costs 25,976 19,772 Other assets 478 1,328 Total assets $ 326,679 $ 324,894 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 9,009 $ 8,631 Accrued severance and other related charges 2,290 - Operating lease liabilities 1,745 1,850 Contingent liability 5,397 1,000 Deferred revenue 5,962 6,470 Total current liabilities 24,403 17,951 Operating lease liabilities 3,609 3,446 Contingent liability 22,033 15,000 Deferred revenue 120,099 115,742 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911 4,911 Deferred income tax 6,736 6,281 Other liabilities 143 531 Total liabilities 181,934 163,862 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,586,786 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 543,939 533,203 Accumulated deficit (399,196 ) (372,173 ) Total stockholders' equity 144,745 161,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 326,679 $ 324,894

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Spectrum revenue $ 1,566 $ 1,271 $ 4,642 $ 2,931 Operating expenses General and administrative 9,203 11,252 33,451 34,830 Sales and support 1,309 1,380 4,516 3,965 Product development 1,120 1,238 4,646 3,454 Severance and other related charges 3,513 - 3,513 - Depreciation and amortization 142 198 472 653 Operating expenses 15,287 14,068 46,598 42,902 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (20,753 ) (13,737 ) (20,846 ) (33,035 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net - (32 ) - (7,364 ) Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net - 3 - 39 Gain (loss) from operations 7,032 969 (21,110 ) 389 Interest income 434 666 1,713 1,448 Other income 10 31 35 189 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,476 1,666 (19,362 ) 2,026 Income tax (benefit) expense (234 ) 1,338 1,218 1,743 Net income (loss) $ 7,710 $ 328 $ (20,580 ) $ 283 Net income (loss) per common share basic $ 0.41 $ 0.02 $ (1.11 ) $ 0.02 Net income (loss) per common share diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.02 $ (1.11 ) $ 0.01 Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 18,609,736 18,704,400 18,557,453 18,858,472 Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 18,783,445 18,916,246 18,557,453 19,082,867

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 7,710 $ 328 $ (20,580 ) $ 283 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 142 198 472 653 Stock compensation expense 2,865 3,921 10,619 12,024 Deferred income taxes (934 ) 519 455 892 Right of use assets 394 (1,803 ) 1,226 (1,258 ) Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (20,753 ) (13,737 ) (20,846 ) (33,035 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net - (32 ) - (7,364 ) Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net - 3 - 39 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Prepaid expenses and other assets (260 ) (466 ) 1,265 322 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,920 1,214 383 1,588 Accrued severance and other related charges 2,290 - 2,290 - Due to related parties - - - (533 ) Operating lease liabilities (421 ) 1,700 (1,453 ) 941 Contingent liability - 15,000 10,000 15,000 Deferred revenue (566 ) 26,795 3,849 46,301 Other liabilities (86 ) - (388 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,699 ) 33,640 (12,708 ) 35,853 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps (1,717 ) (4,732 ) (12,621 ) (14,809 ) Proceeds from sale of spectrum - 249 - 25,427 Purchases of equipment - (55 ) (41 ) (267 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,717 ) (4,538 ) (12,662 ) 10,351 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from stock option exercises - - 1,960 7 Repurchases of common stock (4,416 ) (7,971 ) (6,443 ) (18,706 ) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (477 ) (115 ) (1,843 ) (1,137 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,893 ) (8,086 ) (6,326 ) (19,836 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,309 ) 21,016 (31,696 ) 26,368 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 50,737 48,534 68,124 43,182 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 36,428 $ 69,550 $ 36,428 $ 69,550



Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period: Taxes paid, including excise tax $ 173 $ - $ 1,058 $ 1 Operating leases paid $ 533 $ 580 $ 1,732 $ 1,732 Non-cash investing activity: Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses $ - $ 48 $ 47 $ 616 Narrowband spectrum licenses received in connection with the LCRA Agreement $ 1,430 $ - $ 1,430 $ - Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets $ - $ 22 $ - $ 4,911 Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets $ - $ 409 $ - $ 19,249 Right of use assets new leases $ - $ 333 $ 290 $ 439 Right of use assets modifications and renewals $ 124 $ 1,830 $ 1,221 $ 1,885



The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows: December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,797 $ 43,129 $ 60,578 Escrow deposits 7,631 7,608 7,546 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 36,428 $ 50,737 $ 68,124 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,033 $ 48,534 $ 43,182 Escrow deposits 7,517 - - Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 69,550 $ 48,534 $ 43,182

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Other Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Number of shares repurchased and retired 132 230 195 563 Average price paid per share* $ 33.59 $ 34.77 $ 32.83 $ 33.62 Total cost to repurchase $ 4,416 $ 7,971 $ 6,443 $ 18,706

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of December 31, 2024, $229.6 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.