Anterix Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/Q32025.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Tom Kuhn appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board following the retirement of Morgan O'Brien
  • Industry engagement initiative announced in February 2025 to accelerate private wireless broadband opportunity
  • Strategic review process initiated in February 2025 after receiving inbound interest in the Company
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $28.8 million as of December 31, 2024
  • Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with $1.0 million received from Ameren Corporation in October 2024 and $34.0 million received from Oncor Electric Delivery Company in January 2025
  • Projected operating expenses run rate reduction of approximately 20% planned for fiscal 2026
  • Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2024, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $28.8 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.6 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $4.4 million and approximately $229.6 million remains under the current share repurchase program as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday February 12, 2025. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to execute on its industry engagement initiatives; (v) the timing and outcome of Anterix's strategic review process; (vi) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (vii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$28,797 $60,578
Spectrum receivable 8,147 8,521
Escrow deposits 198 -
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,139 3,912
Total current assets 40,281 73,011
Escrow deposits 7,433 7,546
Property and equipment, net 1,579 2,062
Right of use assets, net 4,717 4,432
Intangible assets 246,215 216,743
Deferred broadband costs 25,976 19,772
Other assets 478 1,328
Total assets$326,679 $324,894
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses$9,009 $8,631
Accrued severance and other related charges 2,290 -
Operating lease liabilities 1,745 1,850
Contingent liability 5,397 1,000
Deferred revenue 5,962 6,470
Total current liabilities 24,403 17,951
Operating lease liabilities 3,609 3,446
Contingent liability 22,033 15,000
Deferred revenue 120,099 115,742
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911 4,911
Deferred income tax 6,736 6,281
Other liabilities 143 531
Total liabilities 181,934 163,862
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 - -
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,586,786 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 2 2
Additional paid-in capital 543,939 533,203
Accumulated deficit (399,196) (372,173)
Total stockholders' equity 144,745 161,032
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$326,679 $324,894
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Spectrum revenue$1,566 $1,271 $4,642 $2,931
Operating expenses
General and administrative 9,203 11,252 33,451 34,830
Sales and support 1,309 1,380 4,516 3,965
Product development 1,120 1,238 4,646 3,454
Severance and other related charges 3,513 - 3,513 -
Depreciation and amortization 142 198 472 653
Operating expenses 15,287 14,068 46,598 42,902
Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (20,753) (13,737) (20,846) (33,035)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net - (32) - (7,364)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net - 3 - 39
Gain (loss) from operations 7,032 969 (21,110) 389
Interest income 434 666 1,713 1,448
Other income 10 31 35 189
Income (loss) before income taxes 7,476 1,666 (19,362) 2,026
Income tax (benefit) expense (234) 1,338 1,218 1,743
Net income (loss)$7,710 $328 $(20,580) $283
Net income (loss) per common share basic$0.41 $0.02 $(1.11) $0.02
Net income (loss) per common share diluted$0.41 $0.02 $(1.11) $0.01
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 18,609,736 18,704,400 18,557,453 18,858,472
Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 18,783,445 18,916,246 18,557,453 19,082,867
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)$7,710 $328 $(20,580) $283
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 142 198 472 653
Stock compensation expense 2,865 3,921 10,619 12,024
Deferred income taxes (934) 519 455 892
Right of use assets 394 (1,803) 1,226 (1,258)
Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (20,753) (13,737) (20,846) (33,035)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net - (32) - (7,364)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net - 3 - 39
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Prepaid expenses and other assets (260) (466) 1,265 322
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,920 1,214 383 1,588
Accrued severance and other related charges 2,290 - 2,290 -
Due to related parties - - - (533)
Operating lease liabilities (421) 1,700 (1,453) 941
Contingent liability - 15,000 10,000 15,000
Deferred revenue (566) 26,795 3,849 46,301
Other liabilities (86) - (388) -
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,699) 33,640 (12,708) 35,853
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps (1,717) (4,732) (12,621) (14,809)
Proceeds from sale of spectrum - 249 - 25,427
Purchases of equipment - (55) (41) (267)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,717) (4,538) (12,662) 10,351
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from stock option exercises - - 1,960 7
Repurchases of common stock (4,416) (7,971) (6,443) (18,706)
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (477) (115) (1,843) (1,137)
Net cash used in financing activities (4,893) (8,086) (6,326) (19,836)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,309) 21,016 (31,696) 26,368
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 50,737 48,534 68,124 43,182
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period$36,428 $69,550 $36,428 $69,550

Three months ended December 31,		 Nine months ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid during the period:
Taxes paid, including excise tax$173 $- $1,058 $1
Operating leases paid$533 $580 $1,732 $1,732
Non-cash investing activity:
Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses$- $48 $47 $616
Narrowband spectrum licenses received in connection with the LCRA Agreement$1,430 $- $1,430 $-
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets$- $22 $- $4,911
Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets$- $409 $- $19,249
Right of use assets new leases$- $333 $290 $439
Right of use assets modifications and renewals$124 $1,830 $1,221 $1,885

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents $28,797 $43,129 $60,578
Escrow deposits 7,631 7,608 7,546
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $36,428 $50,737 $68,124
December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents $62,033 $48,534 $43,182
Escrow deposits 7,517 - -
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $69,550 $48,534 $43,182
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Number of shares repurchased and retired 132 230 195 563
Average price paid per share*$33.59 $34.77 $32.83 $33.62
Total cost to repurchase$4,416 $7,971 $6,443 $18,706

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of December 31, 2024, $229.6 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.