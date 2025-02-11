BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We believe our recent user conference and accelerating innovation are creating momentum for BlackLine," said Owen Ryan, Co-CEO of BlackLine. "We're making progress on our key Investor Day initiatives, including the rollout of Studio360, advancement of our public sector opportunity, and expansion of our industry-specific strategy. While we recognize the work ahead to achieve our full vision, our strategic investments are building a solid foundation for future growth."

"By focusing our innovation on the evolving needs of the Office of the CFO, we continue to unlock new market opportunities and enhance our strategic position," said Therese Tucker, Co-CEO of BlackLine. "Through our Studio360 platform along with AI-powered solutions and capabilities, we're delivering customer-focused innovation that we believe drive both our company's financial performance and our customers' ability to achieve greater operational efficiency across their finance and accounting organizations."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total GAAP revenues of $169.5 million, an increase of 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating margin of 3.7%, compared to 8.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 18.1%, compared to 24.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $56.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $22.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $34.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $51.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow of $43.8 million, compared to $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Free cash flow of $36.5 million, compared to $35.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total GAAP revenues of $653.3 million, an increase of 11% from 2023.

GAAP operating margin of 2.8%, compared to 2.4% in 2023.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 19.4%, compared to 16.5% in 2023.

GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $161.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $52.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $162.1 million, or $2.18 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $145.2 million, or $1.96 per diluted share in 2023.

Operating cash flow of $190.8 million, compared to $126.6 million from 2023.

Free cash flow of $164.0 million, compared to $99.0 million from 2023.

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

BlackLine had a total of 4,443 customers at December 31, 2024.

Expanded the Company's user base to 397,477 users at December 31, 2024.

Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 102% at December 31, 2024.

Launched Studio360 Platform to drive future-ready financial operations for the Office of the CFO.

Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise.

Recognized as Most Innovative FinTech Solution by the 2024 Tech Ascension Awards.

Appointed Stuart Van Houten as Chief Commercial Officer.

Welcomed Philippe Omer-Decugis as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe.

Announced 2024 Modern Accounting Award Winners at BeyondTheBlack.

Announced the planned retirement of BlackLine's Chief Financial Officer and named successor.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and subject to final review. Financial results will not be final until BlackLine files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period. Information about BlackLine's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Outlook

First Quarter 2025

Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $166 million to $168 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $30 million, or $0.36 to $0.39 per share on 77.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2025

Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $699 million to $705 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21.0% to 22.0%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $155 million to $165 million, or $1.97 to $2.10 per share on 78.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share excludes specified items from the corresponding GAAP financial measures as outlined below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and as detailed in the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for historical periods. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability and complexity of the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company expects the variability of the above items could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP operating margin, net income attributable to BlackLine, and net income attributable to BlackLine per share.

Quarterly Conference Call

BlackLine will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. A live audio webcast will be accessible on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com. Participants can preregister for the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com for 12 months. BlackLine has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine's comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release and the conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release and quarterly conference call include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BlackLine's future financial and operational performance, including, without limitation, GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2025, the impact of progress against certain key initiatives, our expectations for our business, including the demand environment, BlackLine's addressable market, market position and pipeline, our international growth, and our relationships with our customers and partners, including opportunities to expand those relationships.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon BlackLine's historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good-faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the Company's ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscription agreements or increase the number of users; the impact of current and future economic uncertainty and other unfavorable conditions in the Company's industry or the global economy, the Company's ability to manage growth and scale effectively, including entry into new geographies; the Company's ability to provide successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its software solutions; the Company's ability to develop new products and software solutions and the success of any new product and service introductions; the Company's ability to effectively incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies (AI/ML) into its platform and business and the potential reputational harm or legal liability that may result from the use of AI/ML solutions and features; the success of the Company's strategic relationships with technology vendors and business process outsourcers, channel partners and alliance partners; any breaches of the Company's security measures; a disruption in the Company's hosting network infrastructure; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in the Company's solutions; the loss of any key employees; continued strong demand for the Company's software in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America; the Company's ability to compete as the financial close management provider for organizations of all sizes; the timing and success of solutions offered by competitors; including competitors' ability to incorporate AI/ML into products and offerings more quickly or successfully; changes in the proportion of the Company's customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; the Company's ability to expand and effectively manage its sales teams and their performance and productivity; fluctuations in our financial results due to long and increasingly variable sales cycles, failure to protect the Company's intellectual property; the Company's ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; unpredictable and uncertain macro and regional economic conditions; seasonality; changes in current tax or accounting rules; cyber attacks and the risk that the Company's security measures may not be sufficient to secure its customer or confidential data adequately; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters including the effects of climate change; the impact of any determination of deficiencies or weaknesses in our internal controls and processes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All of the information in this press release is subject to completion of our quarterly review process.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on February 11, 2025, certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP defined as "non-GAAP financial measures," which include (i) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin, (iv) non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc., (v) diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share, and (vi) free cash flow.

BlackLine's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating BlackLine's ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items BlackLine excludes from, or includes in, its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP revenues less GAAP cost of revenue adjusted for amortization of acquired developed technology, stock-based compensation, and transaction-related costs (including, but not limited to, accounting, legal, and advisory fees related to the transaction, as well as transaction-related retention bonuses). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison between periods.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses include (a) non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, (b) non-GAAP research and development expense, and (c) non-GAAP general and administrative expense. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is defined as GAAP sales and marketing expense adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and transaction-related costs. Non-GAAP research and development expense is defined as GAAP research and development expense adjusted for stock-based compensation and transaction-related costs. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is defined as GAAP general and administrative expense adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, and legal settlement gains or costs. BlackLine believes that presenting each of the non-GAAP operating expenses is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain cash and non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of operating expenses between periods.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, legal settlement gains or costs, and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP income (loss) from operations divided by GAAP revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the Company's acquisitions and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of income (loss) from operations between all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to BlackLine and Diluted Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to BlackLine, Inc. Per Share. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine is defined as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine adjusted for the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, amortization of debt issuance costs from our convertible senior notes, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, legal settlement gains or costs, restructuring costs, adjustment to the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount, and gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. Diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share includes the adjustment for shares resulting from the elimination of stock-based compensation. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the Company's acquisitions and other related costs to allow a direct comparison of net income (loss) between all periods presented.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less cash flows used to purchase property and equipment, financed and otherwise, capitalized software development, and intangible assets. BlackLine believes that presenting free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure of the Company's liquidity used by management to evaluate the amount of cash generated by the Company's business including the impact of purchases of property and equipment and cost of capitalized software development.

Use of Operating Metrics

BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on February 11, 2025 certain operating metrics, including (i) number of customers, (ii) number of users, and (iii) dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which BlackLine uses to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These operating metrics exclude the impact of certain Runbook licensed customers and users who are on perpetual license agreements and did not have an active subscription agreement with BlackLine as of December 31, 2024.

Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention Rate. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the Company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period. Implied monthly subscription and support revenue is defined as the total amount of minimum subscription and support revenue contractually committed to, under each of BlackLine's customer agreements over the entire term of the agreement, divided by the number of months in the term of the agreement. BlackLine believes that dollar-based net revenue retention rate is an important metric to measure the long-term value of customer agreements and the Company's ability to retain and grow its relationships with existing customers over time.

Number of Customers. A customer is defined as a company that contributes to our subscription and support revenue as of the measurement date. In situations where an organization has multiple subsidiaries or divisions, each entity that is invoiced as a separate entity is treated as a separate customer. In an instance where an existing customer requests its invoice be divided for the sole purpose of restructuring its internal billing arrangement without any incremental increase in revenue, such customer continues to be treated as a single customer. BlackLine believes that its ability to expand its customer base is an indicator of the Company's market penetration and the growth of its business.

Number of Users. Historically, BlackLine's products were priced based on the number of users of its platform. Over time, the Company has begun to sell an increasing number of non-user based products with fixed or transaction-based pricing. For this reason, we believe the growth in the number of total users is less correlated to the growth of the business overall.

BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 885,915 $ 271,117 Marketable securities - 933,355 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 178,141 171,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,348 31,244 Total current assets 1,092,404 1,407,324 Capitalized software development costs, net 45,448 37,828 Property and equipment, net 11,840 14,867 Intangible assets, net 59,520 79,056 Goodwill 448,965 448,965 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,772 19,173 Deferred tax assets, net 53,208 145 Other assets 90,879 93,407 Total assets $ 1,825,036 $ 2,100,765 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,463 $ 8,623 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,574 59,690 Deferred revenue, current 338,615 320,133 Finance lease liabilities, current 66 778 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,525 4,108 Convertible senior notes, net, current - 249,233 Total current liabilities 422,243 642,565 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 53 4 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 20,283 15,738 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 892,675 1,140,608 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,532 6,394 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,390 904 Other long-term liabilities 708 3,608 Total liabilities 1,341,884 1,809,821 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 36,483 30,063 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 628 615 Additional paid-in capital 495,391 474,863 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (361 ) 205 Accumulated deficit (48,989 ) (214,802 ) Total stockholders' equity 446,669 260,881 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 1,825,036 $ 2,100,765

BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Subscription and support $ 160,988 $ 147,155 $ 619,287 $ 555,516 Professional services 8,472 8,575 34,049 34,480 Total revenues 169,460 155,730 653,336 589,996 Cost of revenues Subscription and support 34,833 31,373 135,308 121,308 Professional services 6,581 6,239 26,657 25,485 Total cost of revenues 41,414 37,612 161,965 146,793 Gross profit 128,046 118,118 491,371 443,203 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 64,769 56,898 248,347 243,154 Research and development 24,588 22,578 100,973 103,207 General and administrative 32,480 24,676 121,795 71,530 Restructuring costs (8 ) 1,151 1,720 10,964 Total operating expenses 121,829 105,303 472,835 428,855 Income from operations 6,217 12,815 18,536 14,348 Other income (expense) Interest income 9,399 14,822 49,808 52,059 Interest expense (2,523 ) (1,484 ) (8,758 ) (5,898 ) Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes - - 65,112 - Other income, net 6,876 13,338 106,162 46,161 Income before income taxes 13,093 26,153 124,698 60,509 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (50,374 ) 1,901 (43,067 ) 1,450 Net income 63,467 24,252 167,765 59,059 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 670 293 1,952 892 Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 6,380 1,890 4,639 5,334 Net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 56,417 $ 22,069 $ 161,174 $ 52,833 Basic net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $ 0.90 $ 0.36 $ 2.59 $ 0.87 Shares used to calculate basic net income per share 62,640 61,391 62,129 60,849 Diluted net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $ 0.79 $ 0.32 $ 1.45 $ 0.81 Shares used to calculate diluted net income per share 74,610 72,470 73,503 72,045

BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 56,417 $ 22,069 $ 161,174 $ 52,833 Net income and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 7,050 2,183 6,591 6,226 Net income 63,467 24,252 167,765 59,059 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,120 12,825 50,345 50,099 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - (33,549 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 849 1,398 4,486 5,535 Stock-based compensation 19,340 17,505 83,251 77,970 Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes - - (65,112 ) - Noncash lease expense 1,611 1,728 6,221 6,453 Accretion of purchase discounts on marketable securities, net (326 ) (8,885 ) (18,441 ) (33,884 ) Net foreign currency (gains) losses (81 ) (29 ) 279 853 Deferred income taxes (53,323 ) 281 (54,802 ) (1,525 ) Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 70 (1 ) 84 (18 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (43,317 ) (41,300 ) (7,552 ) (20,855 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,609 ) (4,449 ) 2,742 (6,599 ) Other assets 298 (1,947 ) 2,505 (595 ) Accounts payable 4,333 4,341 (1,123 ) (5,104 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,968 (2,111 ) 7,087 (924 ) Deferred revenue 37,819 42,536 18,968 41,271 Contingent consideration paid in excess of original estimates - (2,393 ) - (2,393 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,563 ) (1,936 ) (5,963 ) (7,171 ) Lease incentive receipts - - - 240 Other long-term liabilities 138 354 96 (2,250 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,794 42,169 190,836 126,613 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities - (360,866 ) (396,104 ) (1,343,331 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 121,289 363,521 1,023,286 1,319,821 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - - 324,098 - Capitalized software development costs (6,513 ) (4,807 ) (24,714 ) (21,644 ) Purchases of property and equipment (756 ) (2,026 ) (2,126 ) (5,953 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (9 ) - (11,376 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 114,020 (4,187 ) 924,440 (62,483 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs - - 661,979 - Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes - - (848,519 ) - Repayment of convertible senior notes - - (250,000 ) - Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes - - (59,738 ) - Principal payments under finance lease obligations (228 ) (255 ) (999 ) (990 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 4,553 775 7,591 19,762 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,757 2,719 7,006 8,010 Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations (3,861 ) (885 ) (17,465 ) (15,029 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (5,607 ) - (5,607 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,221 (3,253 ) (500,145 ) 6,146 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (403 ) 151 (347 ) (120 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 160,632 34,880 614,784 70,156 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 725,515 236,483 271,363 201,207 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 886,147 $ 271,363 $ 886,147 $ 271,363 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 885,915 $ 271,117 $ 885,915 $ 271,117 Restricted cash included within other assets at end of period 232 246 232 246 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 886,147 $ 271,363 $ 886,147 $ 271,363