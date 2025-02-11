DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.: DoubleDown Interactive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) ("DoubleDown" or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company is reporting its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and has also adopted IFRS for the annual period beginning on January 1, 2024 in connection with the preparation of its 2024 full year financial statements. As such, the financial results for the 2024 fourth quarter and full year periods, as well as the comparable periods for 2023, reflect IFRS. The Company previously reported its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary:

Revenue was $82.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $83.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. SuprNation, a European iGaming operator ("SuprNation") which was acquired by the Company in October 2023, generated revenue of $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding contributions from SuprNation, revenue decreased 7% year over year to $73.0 million.

Operating expenses were $47.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $47.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased general and administrative expenses which included an additional month of SuprNation operations compared to the prior-year period, partially offset by lower research and development expenses.

Profit (excluding non-controlling interest) was $35.6 million, or earnings per fully diluted common share of $14.37 ($0.72 per American Depositary Share ("ADS")), in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to profit (excluding non-controlling interest) of $25.9 million, or earnings per fully diluted common share of $10.47 ($0.52 per ADS), in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase primarily reflects gains in foreign exchange transaction and currency translation. Each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $35.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $37.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 44.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User ("ARPDAU") for the Company's social casino/free-to-play games increased to $1.30 in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $1.24 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and was unchanged from the third quarter of 2024.

Average monthly revenue per payer for the social casino/free-to-play games increased to $282 in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $279 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $281 in the third quarter of 2024.

"DoubleDown's fourth quarter results highlight the ability of our businesses to generate consistently strong profitability and free cash flow despite the slight revenue decline compared to the fourth quarter of 2023," said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown. "In the fourth quarter and throughout 2024 we delivered strong monetization metrics for our flagship social casino game, DoubleDown Casino, including full-year ARPDAU and average revenue per payer growth of 16% for both metrics when compared to the full year 2023 period. Our best-in-class ability to monetize our loyal players combined with our disciplined approach to user acquisition and R&D spend, drove cash flow from operations of $148 million in 2024, further solidifying our balance sheet.

"Our SuprNation iGaming business gained momentum throughout 2024 culminating with fourth quarter revenue being the highest under our ownership. With a full year of experience operating this business, we are targeting additional top line growth in 2025 as we pursue market share growth in SuprNation's core U.K. and Sweden markets, subject to favorable market conditions.

"We continue to prioritize capital efficiency as reflected in our strong Adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow. At 2024 year-end, our aggregate net cash position was approximately $380 million, up $145 million from the end of 2023, and equivalent to approximately $7.69 per ADS. Our attractive net cash position and consistent free cash flow generation provides us with significant flexibility to deploy capital against organic and M&A focused growth opportunities that would further expand the business into new gaming categories with attractive addressable markets to create additional value for our shareholders."

Full Year 2024 vs. Full Year 2023 Summary

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $341.3 million, an increase of 10% from $308.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Revenue exclusive of the contributions from SuprNation increased 1% year over year to $308.3 million, primarily reflecting higher engagement and monetization of the existing player base.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $204.3 million, an increase of 7% compared to $190.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to the inclusion of ten additional months of SuprNation expenses which were not incurred in the year ended December 31, 2023 given that SuprNation was acquired in October 2023.

Profit (excluding non-controlling interest) was $124.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, or $50.06 per fully diluted common share ($2.50 per ADS), as compared to profit (excluding non-controlling interest) of $101.0 million, or $40.78 per fully diluted common share ($2.04 per ADS), for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher revenue and gains in foreign exchange transaction and translation, partially offset by higher operating expenses which included the new expenses for SuprNation. Each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 16%, or $19.8 million, to $141.9 million, compared to $122.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Consistent with the increase in profit, the improvement in Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects higher revenue and lower sales and marketing and research and development expenses, partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses which included the new expenses for SuprNation.

ARPDAU for the Company's social casino/free-to-play games increased to $1.30 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $1.09 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Average monthly revenue per payer for the social casino/free-to-play games increased to $283 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $245 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased to $148.5 million from $24.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to higher profit in 2024, as well as the final payment of $95.3 million towards the Benson litigation settlement that occurred in 2023.



Summary Operating Results for DoubleDown Interactive (Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue ($ MM) $ 82.0 $ 83.1 $ 341.3 $ 308.9 Total operating expenses ($ MM) (47.8 ) (47.4 ) (204.3 ) (190.3 ) Profit for the year ($ MM) $ 35.7 $ 26.0 $ 124.4 $ 101.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) $ 35.1 $ 37.0 $ 141.9 $ 122.1 Profit margin 43.5 % 31.3 % 36.4 % 32.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.8 % 44.5 % 41.6 % 39.5 % Non-financial performance metrics(1) Average MAUs (000s) 1,271 1,488 1,363 1,750 Average DAUs (000s) 619 703 653 772 ARPDAU $ 1.30 $ 1.24 $ 1.30 $ 1.09 Average monthly revenue per payer $ 282 $ 279 $ 283 $ 245 Payer conversion 6.9 % 6.4 % 6.7 % 6.0 % (1) Social casino/free-to-play games only

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company's flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. The Company's subsidiary, SuprNation, also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about future events and expectations for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance, and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we believe the following non-IFRS financial measure is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We present "adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization" ("Adjusted EBITDA") because we believe it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA may have a material impact on our financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA is presented as supplemental disclosure and should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements furnished in our report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC.

In our reconciliation from our reported IFRS "operating profit before tax" to our Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate the impact of the following four line items: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) finance income; (iii) finance expense; and (iv) other (income) expense. The below table sets forth the full reconciliation of our non-IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, ( in millions, except percentage s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Profit for the year $ 35.7 $ 26.0 $ 124.4 $ 101.1 Income tax expense (benefit) 12.4 8.1 38.5 30.3 Profit before tax 48.1 34.1 162.9 131.3 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization $ 1.1 $ 1.3 $ 5.2 $ 3.5 Finance income (13.4 ) (3.2 ) (29.2 ) (20.6 ) Finance expense (0.5 ) 4.8 3.3 7.9 Other (income) expense, net (0.2 ) 0.0 (0.3 ) 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA 35.1 37.0 141.9 122.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.8 % 44.5 % 41.6 % 39.5 %

The key differences between reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin under IFRS and under GAAP arise from the treatment of certain adjustments, particularly in the areas of depreciation and amortization, finance (income), and finance expense per the respective accounting standards. For reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin under IFRS, depreciation related to right-of-use assets is included within the depreciation and amortization, and as such, is added back to Adjusted EBITDA in the reconciliation. In contrast, for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin under GAAP, depreciation related to right-of-use assets is classified under general and administrative expenses, and thus, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in the reconciliation. The designation of finance (income) and finance expense in reconciliation under IFRS reflects a change in the classification of non-operating (income) expense in reconciliation under GAAP. Specifically, the non-operating (income) expense accounts under GAAP have been renamed to finance income and finance expense under IFRS.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 31, December 31, January 1, 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,850 $ 206,911 $ 217,352 Short-term investments 80,000 67,756 67,891 Accounts receivable, net 30,778 32,517 21,198 Prepaid expenses, and other assets 7,614 8,570 6,441 Total current assets $ 453,242 $ 315,754 $ 312,882 Property and equipment, net 1,025 444 436 Right-of-use assets, net 4,308 7,072 3,598 Intangible assets, net 47,666 51,571 35,051 Goodwill 395,804 396,704 379,072 Deferred tax asset 3,373 28,947 59,351 Other non-current assets 746 2,807 1,463 Total non-current assets $ 452,922 $ 487,545 $ 478,971 Total assets $ 906,164 $ 803,299 $ 791,853 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,990 $ 13,293 $ 13,830 Short-term lease liabilities 1,162 3,157 3,050 Income taxes payable 1,512 112 - Contract liabilities 1,754 2,520 2,426 Loss contingency - - 95,250 Current portion of borrowings with related party - 38,778 - Other current liabilities 3,966 10,645 1,926 Total current liabilities $ 23,384 $ 68,505 $ 116,482 Long-term borrowings with related party 34,014 - 39,454 Long-term lease liabilities 3,510 4,420 1,625 Deferred tax liabilities, net - 848 - Other non-current liabilities 3,223 1,681 8,265 Total non-current liabilities $ 40,747 $ 6,949 $ 49,344 Total liabilities $ 64,131 $ 75,454 $ 165,826 Shareholders' equity Share capital 21,198 21,198 21,198 Share premium 359,280 359,280 359,280 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,603 ) (810 ) (1,432 ) Retained earnings 472,040 348,020 246,981 Total shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. $ 841,915 $ 727,688 $ 626,027 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 118 157 - Total equity $ 842,033 $ 727,845 $ 626,027 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 906,164 $ 803,299 $ 791,853

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 81,970 $ 83,098 $ 341,330 $ 308,864 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (24,469 ) (24,800 ) (103,541 ) (99,077 ) Sales and marketing (10,415 ) (9,978 ) (46,210 ) (49,687 ) Research and development (2,501 ) (4,925 ) (13,888 ) (19,299 ) General and administrative (10,557 ) (7,682 ) (41,003 ) (22,168 ) Other income 186 33 536 202 Other expense (55 ) (62 ) (209 ) (235 ) Total operating expenses (47,811 ) (47,414 ) (204,315 ) (190,264 ) Operating profit $ 34,159 $ 35,684 $ 137,015 $ 118,600 Finance income 13,436 3,180 29,152 20,623 Finance cost 494 (4,787 ) (3,287 ) (7,876 ) Profit before income tax $ 48,089 $ 34,077 $ 162,880 $ 131,347 Income tax (expense) (12,398 ) (8,103 ) (38,526 ) (30,265 ) Profit for the year $ 35,691 $ 25,974 $ 124,354 $ 101,082 Other comprehensive income (expense): Pension adjustments, net of tax 38 (597 ) 341 (597 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation (9,087 ) 1,369 (10,134 ) 1,219 Comprehensive income (expense) for the year $ 26,642 $ 26,746 $ 114,561 $ 101,704 Profit (loss) attributable to: DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. 35,599 25,931 124,020 101,039 Non-controlling interest 92 43 334 43 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. 26,549 26,703 114,289 101,661 Non-controlling interest 93 43 272 43 Earnings per share: Basic $ 14.37 $ 10.47 $ 50.06 $ 40.78 Diluted $ 14.37 $ 10.47 $ 50.06 $ 40.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 Diluted 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672