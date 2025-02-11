Mustang Bio, Inc.: Mustang Bio Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MBIO) today announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing.

In addition, as a result of the closing of the public offering announced by the Company on February 10, 2025, the Company believes that it has a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The Company is awaiting a formal compliance determination from Nasdaq, however, and there can be no assurance that the Company will receive the determination.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies. Mustang's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the SEC. Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. The Company's forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's current or future compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company's need for additional funds in the immediate future; risks that any actual or potential clinical trials may not initiate or complete in sufficient timeframes to advance the Company's corporate objectives, or at all, or that any promising early results obtained therefrom may not be replicable; risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions necessary to transfer the lease of the Company's manufacturing facility to a potential transferee and receive the contingent payment in connection with the sale of such facility in the anticipated timeframe or at all; disruption from the sale of the Company's manufacturing facility making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of Company announcements on the market price of the Company's common stock; the development stage of the Company's primary product candidates; the Company's ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the Company's dependence on third-party suppliers; its ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.