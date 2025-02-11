Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2025 Assets Under Management



MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2025 totaled $168.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $87.6 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of January 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 21,585
Global Discovery 1,951
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,691
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,233
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 361
Non-U.S. Growth 13,037
China Post-Venture 177
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 5,077
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,703
Value Income 16
International Value Team
International Value 45,484
International Explorer 436
Global Value Team
Global Value 30,291
Select Equity 335
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,600
Credit Team
High Income 11,806
Credit Opportunities 280
Floating Rate 77
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,292
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,086
Antero Peak Hedge 250
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,602
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 745
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,017
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,223
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 168,355

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $104.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


