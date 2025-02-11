Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
Tradegate
12.02.25
10:40 Uhr
86,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,58 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2025 23:36 Uhr
Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for January 2025:

Operating DataJanuary
2025		January
2024		% Change
Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
ASM (mm) (1)2,774.6 2,273.2 22.1%
RPM (mm) (2)2,396.2 1,938.6 23.6%
Load Factor (3)86.4% 85.3% 1.1p.p.
  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For January 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 22.1%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 23.6%, compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.4%, 1.1 percentage points higher than in January 2024. These results include the effect of the partial grounding of the Company's Boeing 737 MAX-9 fleet in January 2024.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit copaair.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.