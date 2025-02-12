Anzeige
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
12.02.25
10:54 Uhr
6,250 Euro
+0,120
+1,96 %
Dow Jones News
12.02.2025 10:40 Uhr
easyJet plc: Director Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director Declaration 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director Declaration 
12-Feb-2025 / 09:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 February 2025 
easyJet plc 
('easyJet') 
 
Director Declaration 
 
 
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9 easyJet announces that David Robbie, Non-Executive Director, has joined the 
Board of Directors of International Paper Company as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 11 February 2025. 
 
For further details please contact easyJet plc: 
Institutional investors and analysts: 
Adrian Talbot         Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles         Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313 
Olivia Peters         Teneo          +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 
Harry Cameron         Teneo          +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 375927 
EQS News ID:  2085269 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085269&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 04:09 ET (09:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.