easyJet plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director Declaration 12-Feb-2025 / 09:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 February 2025 easyJet plc ('easyJet') Director Declaration In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9 easyJet announces that David Robbie, Non-Executive Director, has joined the Board of Directors of International Paper Company as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 11 February 2025. For further details please contact easyJet plc: Institutional investors and analysts: Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: RDN TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 375927 EQS News ID: 2085269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085269&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 04:09 ET (09:09 GMT)