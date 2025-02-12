Crossject announces the reappointment of Patrick Alexandre and Isabelle Liebschutz as members of new, streamlined Executive Board

Dijon, FRANCE, February 12, 2025 - 0730 (CET) - Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext Growth: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing medicines harnessing its unique, award-winning needle-free ZENEO® auto-injector to deliver life-saving medicines in emergency situations, today announces that, as of February 17, its Executive Board will be made up of Patrick Alexandre, Chairman, and Isabelle Liebschutz, Quality and Regulatory Affairs Director and the Company's qualified person. Their terms of office were renewed by the Supervisory Board at its meeting on 11 February, for a period of 4 years. Olivier Giré's membership of the Executive Board was not renewed in view of his upcoming departure from Crossject, and will expire on February 17, 2025.

The new Executive Board, appointed unanimously by the Supervisory Board, has been purposely streamlined and will focus on the final stages of ZEPIZURE®'s registration with the FDA, a key step in Crossject's transformation towards direct marketing in the United States.

Patrick Alexandre, Chairman of the Management Board, and Philippe Monnot, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "On behalf of the entire team and the Supervisory Board, we would like to warmly thank Olivier Giré for his major contributions to the quality of the relationships established with numerous international partners, and through all the operational stages that have enabled Crossject to validate its ZENEO® platform."

Olivier Giré added: "I would like to thank the entire Crossject team for the intense years we have together successfully dedicated to the emergence of a unique technology capable of revolutionizing the clinical value of injectables in numerous indications. I wish the team every success in the launch of ZEPIZURE® and of the rest of its current portfolio of product candidates, as well as in future initiatives exploiting the ZENEO® technology."

In addition to its two members, who were part of Crossject's founding team, the Executive Board will be able to rely on experienced executive to drive the company's growth over the next 18 months:

Tony Tipton, Chief Operating Officer USA

Olivier Lacombe, Director Pharmaceutical Development

Marianne Svensson, Director Finance

Didier Morin, Industrial Director

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company's award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.

* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Research and Development Authority

