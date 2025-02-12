Nilörngruppen AB: Nilörn Interim Report Q4, 2024

Period October - December

Order intake decreased by 7 percent to MSEK 238 (256)

Net sales in SEK increased by 14 percent to MSEK 232 (204)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 230 (204), representing an underlying organic increase of 13 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 19.5 (9.2)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 19.1 (7.2)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 13.8 (5.7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.21 (0.50)

Period January - December

Order intake increased by 13 percent to MSEK 935 (828)

Net sales in SEK increased by 9 percent to MSEK 945 (870)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 952 (870), representing an underlying organic increase of 9 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 82.9 (63.0)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 78.0 (52.6)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 58.9 (39.3)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.17 (3.45)





Significant events during the quarter

The Board has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of MSEK 17.1 (11.4), equivalent to SEK 1.50 (1.00) per share.

The Board has decided to proceed with an investment in a new factory in Bangladesh, as well as the upgrade and expansion of production capacity at the Portugal factory. The estimated investment is MUSD 11 over two years.

A presentation will be held today 12/2 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 12 February 2025

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn is a leading global player in branding and design, founded in the 1970s. We specialize in creating added value for brands through innovative solutions in labels, packaging, and accessories, particularly tailored for the fashion and apparel industry.

With our extensive expertise, we offer customized concepts in branding, design, product development, and logistics solutions. Through digital initiatives like Nilörn:CONNECT along with a strong focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance, we strive to be a reliable partner for brands that value responsible and forward-thinking solutions.

Nilörn has an international presence with operations in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the USA, and Pakistan.