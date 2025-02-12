With effect from February 13, 2025, the subscription rights in Enorama Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 20, 2025.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ERMA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023849872 Order book ID: 385359 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from February 13, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Enorama Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 11, 2025.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ERMA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023849880 Order book ID: 385360 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com

