ApplyBoard: Capio Launches to Transform the End-to-End Student Enrolment Journey

New company created by ApplyBoard enables institutions to modernize and automate their international enrolment processes through AI-driven platform

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025, a new technology company launched by ApplyBoard , today announces its proprietary AI-driven platform that transforms how institutions manage international student enrolment. As institutions face fragmented systems, manual processes, and resource constraints while working to meet enrolment targets, Capio's integrated end-to-end platform streamlines planning and execution-helping institutions serve diverse international students, and optimize enrolment.

Capio's mission is to fundamentally reimagine international enrolment management through advanced technology and data-driven insights, ultimately leading to student success. Combining sophisticated analytics, machine learning, predictive models, and AI-driven automation, the platform empowers institutions to make intelligent recruitment and admissions decisions, achieve diversity targets, streamline operations, and ensure compliance across their agent networks.

"The international education sector is experiencing unprecedented transformation, yet institutions continue to rely on disconnected legacy systems and manual processes," says Darin Lee, General Manager, Capio. "We created Capio to revolutionize how institutions approach enrolment management, providing them with sophisticated solutions that solve their biggest challenges. This is not just about automating existing processes- it's about creating frictionless, intuitive enrolment journeys."

Capio debuts with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed for modern institutions: real-time market insights powered by student visa data, seamless application automation, AI-driven enrolment planning capabilities and integrated agent management, compliance tracking and training. Each component works together, providing institutions with a secure and compliant environment aligned with global privacy and AI regulations.

"In today's rapidly evolving landscape, institutions need innovative solutions that can keep pace with changing student preferences and market dynamics," says David McGuire, Associate Vice President, International at University of the Fraser Valley. "Capio represents a significant leap forward in enrolment technology, providing us with the solutions we need to make data-driven decisions and streamline our operations. This technology is transformative for our international enrolment efforts, allowing us to focus more on student success and less on manual processes."

Capio was established by ApplyBoard Inc. as a separate legal entity, and operates independently to serve all institutions regardless of their existing recruitment partnerships. Capio maintains strict data separation protocols while enabling seamless integration with existing systems.

Capio's development was made possible through an investment by ApplyBoard, reflecting the company's commitment to transforming global student mobility through innovative technology solutions.

About Capio

At Capio, we're driven by a mission to revolutionize international enrolment management for every institution around the world. Our AI-driven technology automates the end-to-end student enrolment journey in one powerful International Enrolment Management Platform.

We empower institutions to attract diverse talent, make data-driven decisions, and uphold compliance, creating seamless enrolment experiences for students, agents, and institutions.

