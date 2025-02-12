Perenco: Start of UK's first CO 2 injection test for CCS

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perenco is pleased to announce the start of the UK's first Carbon Dioxide (CO2) injection test for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). The test involves CO2 being injected into a depleted natural gas reservoir in the UK's Southern North Sea and aims to deliver critical research and development data, essential for the successful utilisation of highly depleted reservoirs for the permanent geological storage of CO2.

Following the carbon storage licence award by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to progress the Poseidon project over the Leman field in the UK Southern North Sea, Perenco UK and partners Carbon Catalyst Ltd and Harbour Energy (The Project Poseidon Joint Venture) are currently conducting the CO2 injection test from the ERDA rig, newly equipped with the injection test facilities. Petrodec's ERDA is the first rig in the UK to have achieved an approved safety case for CO2 injection support.

The start of the test follows months of preparatory work, which included the successful conclusion of the workover of the well, a former gas producer, and entailed a new completion specifically designed for the CO2 injection test.

The CO2 injection test has the potential to unlock the Poseidon Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, which has an initial injection capacity of 1.5Mtpa, rising to an ultimate capacity of 40Mtpa, commencing in 2029. The injection test follows the UK Government's recent pledge of approximately £22 billion for CCS though the funding of two carbon capture sites.

Commenting on the start of the injection test, Jo White, General Manager Perenco UK, commented:

"As the first test of its kind in the UK, today's news is a key moment, not only for Perenco and the wider Project Poseidon Joint Venture, but also for the UK's decarbonisation ambitions. If successful, the project could be a significant store for CO2 in the future, playing a key role in decarbonising industrial emitters and helping the UK achieve its net zero objectives. I would like to extend our thanks for the support to date from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and congratulate our industry partners, including Petrodec, and the Perenco team in getting the project to this important stage."

Louis Hannecart, CCS Manager, Perenco, commented:



"We are very pleased with the progress of the project to date. This is a groundbreaking test and the results, which are expected in the coming weeks, will enable us to further develop our approach to delivering the Poseidon CCS project. The energy industry is uniquely placed to use its geological and engineering expertise for this important initiative as we move down the path to Net Zero."

Short films

A series of short films following the build up to the injection test can be viewed at Perenco's dedicated CCS website: www.perenco-ccs.com.

About Perenco UK:

Perenco UK is a leading provider of energy to the UK. It has been present in the UK Southern North Sea Basin (SNS) since 2003 and has operated Europe's largest onshore oil field at Wytch Farm since 2011. In the North Sea, Perenco UK processes almost 15% of the production from UK gas fields. It owns and operates the largest infrastructure on the UKCS, comprising 45 offshore platforms, 14 subsea wells, and a network of more than 2,400 km of pipelines connected to its two onshore terminals at Bacton and Dimlington where the gas is received, treated, metered and then exported into the UK National Grid. Perenco UK produces approximately 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which approximately 10,000 barrels is from Wytch Farm, in which Perenco UK holds a 95% share. Perenco UK, as part of the UK based Perenco group, adheres to the highest operating standards and supports economic growth and social development wherever it works.

www.perenco.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618542/Perenco_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/start-of-uks-first-co-2-injection-test-for-ccs-302374646.html