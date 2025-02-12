EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude AG
/ Share buyback
Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 05.02 - 11.02.2025
Zug, 12 February 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces the acquisition of its own shares between 5 February 2025 and 11 February 2025, as follows:
Detailed information about the transactions is available on the website of Multitude (https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback).
On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Ac29t (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the "Maltese Companies Act"), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company's own shares (the "Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025.
From 5 February 2025 to 11 February 2025, a total of 8,553 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 42,948.49. Following these transactions, Multitude AG now holds 230,166 treasury shares.
