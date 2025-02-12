Biolog, Inc.: Biolog Purchases Anaerobe Systems, Its Third Acquisition, Becoming the Knowledge Leader in Microbiology Research and Clinical Sample Prep

Biolog, Inc., a leading provider of cell-based microbial and phenotypic profiling products and multiomic microbial identification services, today announced the acquisition of Anaerobe Systems, Inc. headquartered in Morgan Hill, California. The acquisition will be funded through a financing led by J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital with participation from existing investors BroadOak Capital Partners and Research Corporation Technologies.

With over 40 years of experience in identifying bacteria and characterizing microbial cells from all over the world, Biolog is a leader in the microbiology market, and with the acquisition of Anaerobe Systems gains deep expertise in microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments.

Anaerobe Systems was founded in 1978 by Mike Cox. Working in a clinical diagnostic lab, Mike struggled to recover and grow anaerobic organisms he was certain were causing a variety of infections. Mike founded Anaerobe Systems to produce specialized culture media sterilized, poured, and packaged under strict anaerobic conditions, and today produces and markets the only 100% oxygen-free media. Most recently, the company has been run by his son, Steve Cox, who continues to expand the portfolio of products his family invented.

"Biolog has an amazing customer base, studying and using microbes in a variety of unique ways, and they constantly ask us for more solutions for working with anaerobic organisms," said Robert Wicke, CEO of Biolog. "Anaerobe Systems has the best chambers and media for anaerobic research and the best people that truly understand how anaerobic bacteria work and behave. By bringing them into the Biolog family, we can better serve our customers in the rapidly growing clinical microbiology, microbiome, and agricultural markets."

"We are excited to integrate with Biolog to bring our products to microbiologists and researchers around the world," said Steve Cox, CEO of Anaerobe Systems. "Together we can bring new culture-based products and technologies to support research, drug development, clinical diagnostics, and agri-food industries."

"J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital is thrilled to support Biolog in its strategic acquisition of Anaerobe Systems," said Anne Stone, Growth Investor at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in advancing microbiology research and clinical sample preparation and we are proud to be part of this journey."

This is Biolog's third acquisition, underscoring its commitment to the broad microbiology market. Last year, Biolog announced a new line of products designed for screening prebiotic substrates to profile the probiotic, and often anaerobic, communities of organisms in the gut microbiome. Together, the companies will be able to offer an unmatched set of tools for analysis, characterization, and exploration of important microorganisms that impact human and animal health as well as the environment.

About Anaerobe Systems

Anaerobe Systems developed and patented the first gloveless anaerobic chamber over 40 years ago and ever since has been closely involved in anaerobe chamber design, development, and functionality. Anaerobe Systems' quality control microbiologists work inside these chambers every day to grow a wide range of anaerobic organisms and produce a wide range of culture media. This media is the world's only true pre-reduced anaerobically sterilized (PRAS) culture media: poured and packaged under anaerobic conditions. For more information, visit anaerobesystems.com.

About Biolog

Biolog is a leader in phenotypic cell profiling, metabolic characterization, and microbial identification. Located in Hayward, CA, the company's products enable characterization of microbial cells, mammalian cells and mitochondria as well as identification of thousands of species of bacteria, yeast, and fungi. For more information, visit www.biolog.com.

About J.P. Morgan Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Private Capital is an investment arm for private companies across the capital structure with a focus on venture and growth investing. J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, is the life sciences platform of J.P. Morgan Private Capital that partners with leading early-stage biotherapeutics and late-stage healthcare companies. The early stage biotechnology practice is focused on company creation, Seed and Series A investments across all therapeutic areas in biotechnology. The late-stage healthcare practice is focused on Series B through pre-IPO investments within biotechnology, medical devices, tools, diagnostics, healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of December 31, 2024, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

