Cheap, safe, widely available sodium could be used for battery energy storage alongside photovoltaics. The Sodium-Ion-Battery Germany (SIB:DE) Research project is investigating whether sodium-ion technology can be affordably integrated into lithium-ion battery production facilities. From ESS News Sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) are considered a promising alternative to lithium-ion devices because sodium is a non-critical, inexpensive, and readily available raw material that is classified as particularly safe. The first large-scale energy storage facilities based on the technology are already operating ...

