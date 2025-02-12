The Companies Selected As Finalists Are Carbon Waters, TETMET, H2Gremm, Abiliz, Merci Paulo, Olec Technology

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, an accelerator encouraging innovation amongst startup companies in the automotive industry, announces today the finalists for their 8th annual contest that spotlights the top startup companies globally. The companies selected as finalists are Carbon Waters, TETMET, H2Gremm, Abiliz, Merci Paulo, Olec Technology.

The Grand Prix ACF AutoTech received a record number of submissions and chose the finalists from over 80 applicants ranging from 23 different countries. The prestigious jury consists of executives from Renault Group, Forvia, Plastic Omnium, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL. The jury listened to live pitches from twelve semi-finalist startup companies and selected finalists that have proven excellence in commercialization, manufacturing, and design in the automotive industry.

"We are enthusiastic to see the number of innovative companies around Europe and the United States developing unique products that are disrupting the industry," says Richard de Cabrol, Directeur Général Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, powered by ESSEC Automobile Club. "The Grand Prix ACF AutoTech show is about honoring companies that have a proven track record of excellence and demonstrate promise for the future."

Particularly at this time, the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech partners and investors are doubling down to encourage innovative initiatives and are committed to supporting and developing young startup companies. The winners of the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech awards will form collaborations, receive investments, or engage in customer-supplier relationships with the accelerators' partners.

The winners will be selected at the awards show where each company will present their business on stage at the Automobile Club de France in Paris, France on April 2nd at 7PM Paris time. Winners will be selected in three categories, including: Grand Prix ACF (for startups at the A round stage), Prix Pionnier ACF (for startups at the seed stage), Mention GPACF GreenTech (for companies that positively impact the environment).

The Grand Prix ACF finalists include:

(France) TETMET allows manufacturers to produce structural parts in 3D lattice (similar to the structure of the Eiffel tower) at industrial scale and economy. H2Gremm (France) -H2Gremm is a startup company dedicated to achieving energy self-sufficiency for buildings and light mobility through modular, low-carbon hydrogen solutions.

The Prix Pionnier ACF finalists include:

(France, Paris) The company offers a user-friendly service to locate used auto parts effortlessly. Users just submit a request and within 48 hours the desired part is located, providing the seamless ability to purchase it and keep up with vehicle maintenance. Olec Technology (Latvia) OLEC Technology reduces lighting manufacturing costs by minimizing material usage and simplifying production processes. The company developed light-emitting electrochemical cells (LECs) with purely organic emitting layers, making them more affordable, sustainable, and recyclable.

About Grand Prix ACF AutoTech:

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech is an accelerator that was established to propel innovation amongst entrepreneurs in the automotive industry, promoting efficiency and sustainability. Each year, Grand Prix ACF AutoTech holds a contest to choose the top automotive startup companies that will be nurtured by the accelerator. Based in Paris, France, the accelerator leverages the expertise of local companies like Renault Group, Forvia, Plastic Omnium, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL, who are all part of the mentorship and growth of the promising automotive startups. Grand Prix ACF AutoTech was started through a joint venture between Automobile Club de France, founded in 1895 by French car makers, and ESSEC Business School, a school dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit en.grandprixacfautotech.com.

