AI's Breakneck Growth is Outpacing Governance-Executives Struggle to Balance Innovation with Accountability and Ethics, Raising Red Flags for the Future of AI Adoption

New research from NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, reveals that businesses are racing to adopt AI, yet a responsibility gap threatens to undermine progress. More than 80% of executives acknowledge that leadership, governance, and workforce readiness are failing to keep pace with AI advancements-putting investment, security, and public trust at risk.

The report, The AI Responsibility Gap: Why Leadership is the Missing Link, draws insight from more than 2,300 C-suite leaders and decision-makers across 34 countries, uncovering the urgent need for a leadership-driven mandate to align AI innovation with ethical responsibility.

"The enthusiasm for AI is undeniable, but our findings show that innovation without responsibility is a risk multiplier," said Abhijit Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. "Organizations need leadership-driven AI governance strategies to close this gap-before progress stalls and trust erodes."

Key Findings: The AI Responsibility Gap is Widening

Innovation vs. Responsibility is a Boardroom Battle The C-suite is divided: One-third of executives believe responsibility matters more than innovation, while another third prioritizes innovation over safety; the remaining third rates them equally.

The C-suite is divided: One-third of executives believe responsibility matters more than innovation, while another third prioritizes innovation over safety; the remaining third rates them equally. Regulatory Uncertainty Stifles Growth - More than 80% of leaders say unclear government regulations hinder AI investment and implementation, leading to delayed adoption.

- More than 80% of leaders say unclear government regulations hinder AI investment and implementation, leading to delayed adoption. Security and Ethics Lag Behind AI Ambitions 89% of C-suite leaders worry about AI security risks, yet only 24% of CISOs believe their organizations have a strong framework to balance AI risk and value creation.

89% of C-suite leaders worry about AI security risks, yet only 24% of CISOs believe their organizations have a strong framework to balance AI risk and value creation. The Workforce Isn't Ready As shared in our latest Gen AI report, 67% of respondents say their employees lack the skills to work effectively with AI, while 72% admit they do not have an AI policy in place to guide responsible use.

As shared in our latest Gen AI report, 67% of respondents say their employees lack the skills to work effectively with AI, while 72% admit they do not have an AI policy in place to guide responsible use. Sustainability Concerns Emerge - 75% of leaders say AI ambitions conflict with corporate sustainability goals, forcing organizations to rethink energy-intensive AI solutions.

The Leadership Mandate: Closing the AI Responsibility Gap

Without decisive action, organizations risk a future where AI advancements outstrip the governance needed to ensure ethical, secure, and effective AI adoption. Leaders must address:

Responsible by Design Principles - AI, including Gen AI, must be built responsibly from the ground up and end-to-end, integrating security, compliance, and transparency into development from day one. A Governance Imperative Leaders must go beyond legal requirements and meet AI ethical and social standards using a systematic approach. Workforce Readiness Organizations must upskill employees to work alongside AI and ensure teams understand AI's risks and opportunities. Global Collaboration on AI Policy Businesses, regulators, and industry leaders must come together to create clearer, actionable AI governance frameworks and establish global AI standards.

"AI's trajectory is clear-its impact will only grow. But without decisive leadership, we risk a future where innovation outpaces responsibility, creating security gaps, ethical blind spots, and missed opportunities," closed Dubey. "The business community must act now. By embedding responsibility into AI's foundation-through design, governance, workforce readiness, and ethical frameworks-we unlock AI's full potential while ensuring it serves businesses, employees, and society at large equally."

To view the full report, please visit: https://services.global.ntt/-/media/ntt/global/insights/blog/the-ai-responsibility-crisis-why-executive-leadership-must-act-now/the-ai-responsibility-gap-why-leadership-is-the-missing-link.pdf

About the Report

NTT DATA commissioned Jigsaw Research to conduct primary research during late September and early October 2024. The team surveyed leaders from organizations in 34 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. 98% of the 2,300+ respondents have direct authority or influence over Gen AI purchase decisions. The represented industries are Banking and Investment (11%); Insurance (9%); Manufacturing (14%); Automotive (8%); Logistics, Travel and Transportation (5%); Telco, Media and Technology (9%); Healthcare (9%); Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals (9%); and Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (5%); Public Sector (8%); Energy and Utilities (7%); Higher Education and Research (6%).

