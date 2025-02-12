Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today it has been awarded a study contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the preliminary spacecraft design for an upcoming astrophysics mission that will image faint galaxies in the nearby universe and provide insight into the nature of dark matter.

Redwire's wholly owned Belgian subsidiary, Redwire Space NV, has been awarded one of two parallel industry studies to lead Phase A and B for the Analysis of Resolved Remnants for Accreted galaxies as a Key Instrument for Halo Surveys (ARRAKIHS) mission. Redwire's solution is built around an adapted version of its flight-proven small satellite platform, Hammerhead, and its proven avionics capabilities, which launched most recently on ESA's Hera mission. If selected for ARRAKIH's implementation phases, Redwire will also be tasked with integrating the full satellite in its state-of-the-art cleanroom facilities in Belgium.

"ARRAKIHS is an exciting opportunity to advance space exploration, and we are proud to be recognized as a key partner for this kind of mission," said Erik Masure, President of Redwire International. "Our successful track record leading major international space missions and our expertise as system integrator and spacecraft operator as demonstrated recently with the Proba-3 successes continues to be a critical capability for ESA."

"ARRAKIHS exemplifies the appeal of Fast class missions in the ESA science program. By combining an innovative payload with a quasi-recurring platform, we can significantly reduce the time from the initial concept to the delivery of scientific data, paving the way for exciting and groundbreaking discoveries," commented Carlos Corral van Damme, ESA's ARRAKIHS Project Manager. "The Fast missions address focused scientific cases and contribute to the program's diversity. They also provide a fast-training path to the young generation, both in the scientific community and industry. The parallel industrial studies will ensure that the spacecraft design and the required technologies are ready for the implementation phase when the mission is adopted by the Science Program Committee in mid-2026," he added.

Redwire's European facility in Belgium has more than 40 years of spaceflight heritage developing spacecraft platforms and successfully delivering innovative technology for game-changing ESA programs. Redwire was the prime contractor for ESA's PROBA-1, PROBA-2, and PROBA-V missions, which have a combined flight time of nearly 50 years without failure. Leveraging its legacy of innovation and excellence, Redwire continues to support other ESA programs, including Skimsat, a technology demonstrator for a small satellite platform designed to operate in very low Earth orbit; the International Berthing and Docking Mechanism for the lunar Gateway; the Hera mission to study the Didymos binary asteroid system; and the Proba-3 mission, the first precision formation flying mission that will investigate the sun's corona.

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency

