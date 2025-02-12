New Brand Identity Embodies the Company's Mission to Empower the World's Largest Organizations to Be Ready for Threats

96% of Cyber Leaders Believe Effectively Communicating Cyber-Readiness to Senior Leadership and Boards Will Be Crucial in 2025, According to Independent Study

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced its official name change to "Immersive," along with its new "Be Ready" tagline. The company has also rebranded its platform as "Immersive One," a unified platform that is relevant and impactful for every employee. This rebrand reflects the company's broader mission of helping organizations prepare for the future of cyber threats. Central to this evolution is Immersive's pioneering approach to cyber drills-dynamic, realistic exercises designed to continuously prove and improve organizational cyber resilience across all teams and functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212967474/en/

Immersive unveils its new brand, empowering organizations to Be Ready for what's next. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To better understand how organizations address cyber-readiness, Immersive commissioned an independent study with Sapio Research.* The findings reveal that 94% of organizations have either implemented or plan to implement cyber drills in the next three years, highlighting their growing recognition as a critical tool for preparing for, and mitigating, cyber threats.

Why the Change to Immersive

The new brand evokes the company's evolution from a single training platform to a full cyber resilience and readiness solution spanning the entire workforce and specific to roles (e.g., developers, cloud engineers, and others), and comprising cybersecurity training, exercises, ranges, and cyber drills to upskill both technical and non-technical teams. The new identity also highlights the company's vision in which every organization is ready for threats and able to prove it to their leadership and other key stakeholders.

"The change to Immersive reflects the evolution of our brand from lab-based training to a comprehensive approach to cyber resilience and readiness," said James Hadley, CEO and Founder of Immersive. "Cyber drills exemplify this new focus, ensuring organizations can continuously prove and improve their readiness. I envision a future where cyber drills are as routine as fire drills, helping businesses worldwide maintain resilience in the face of evolving threats. Immersive is already leading the charge to make this vision a reality."

Inclusive of the rebrand, Immersive has changed the name of its platform to Immersive One, evoking one, unified platform offering market-leading depth and breadth of hands-on labs, simulations, and interactive exercises that cater to diverse roles and skill levels. The new branding marks a new era for Immersive, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and dedication to providing customers with the most effective tools and resources to combat ever-growing cyber threats.

Immersive's Comprehensive Approach to Cyber-Readiness

Since its founding, Immersive has led the way in empowering organizations to strengthen critical cyber capabilities at all levels and across all functions. Initially launching with a series of cybersecurity labs in 2017, Immersive now offers a range of cyber skills development solutions that help organizations achieve the following business outcomes:

Be Ready with Total Enterprise Coverage Benefit from a single platform to be ready across the entire organization, enable vendor consolidation, and benchmark and identify risk relevant to everyone's role (not just the cyber team).

Benefit from a single platform to be ready across the entire organization, enable vendor consolidation, and benchmark and identify risk relevant to everyone's role (not just the cyber team). Continuously Prove Cyber Capabilities Leverage granular individual and team performance data to continuously prove capabilities across the organization, aligned to security frameworks.

Leverage granular individual and team performance data to continuously prove capabilities across the organization, aligned to security frameworks. Improve Speed and Quality of Response Respond faster and more confidently to emerging threats while improving results by reducing incident response times and improving decision-making.

Respond faster and more confidently to emerging threats while improving results by reducing incident response times and improving decision-making. Improve Recruitment and Career Development Leverage granular individual and team performance data to continuously prove capabilities across the organization, aligned to security frameworks.

Leverage granular individual and team performance data to continuously prove capabilities across the organization, aligned to security frameworks. Reduce Cloud and App Vulnerabilities Enhance secure coding practices and identify vulnerabilities in applications and cloud environments. Reduce security risks early across the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and mitigate vulnerabilities in cloud security.

Enhance secure coding practices and identify vulnerabilities in applications and cloud environments. Reduce security risks early across the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and mitigate vulnerabilities in cloud security. Reduce Cybersecurity Costs Reduce cybersecurity costs and make better investment decisions. Consolidate training and capability management, lower dependence on third-party staffing, and make informed, risk-based investment choices to minimize risks of regulatory fines.

Industry Research Underscores the Importance of Cyber-Readiness

Amidst ever evolving threats that overwhelmingly involve the human element and cost global organizations an estimated $4.88M annually, the importance of being ready for anything has never been so evident.

Immersive's latest research conducted by Sapio Research found:

94% of organizations have already implemented cyber drills or are planning to in the next 3 years.

96% of cyber leaders believe effectively communicating cyber-readiness to senior leadership and Boards will be crucial in 2025.

Cyber decision-makers currently spend only 39% of their time assessing and improving cyber readiness.

Almost half (49%) of businesses have experienced a cyber attack in the past 12 months.

Software and cloud vulnerabilities (51%) are considered the greatest cyber threat.

"Our new brand identity signifies what we can offer that other more traditional cyber training models can't a truly immersive approach to proving and improving cyber skills," said Will Bloor, Vice President of Brand at Immersive. "The new branding, particularly our logo, indicates the connection between knowledge and people, and the state of perfect learning, where you're completely immersed in real-world scenarios. With our enterprise-ready approach, we're shaping a future where organizations are better equipped to face evolving cyber threats and manage organizational risks."

To learn more about the company's new brand identity, please visit our blog HERE.

Survey Methodology*

The survey commissioned by Immersive was conducted by Sapio Research among 400 IT security decision makers, managers and above, working in organizations with 250+ employees across the UK and US. The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in December 2024 using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Immersive

Immersive, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, helps your organization continuously prove and improve its ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Tailored to individual roles, our approach ensures your organization is always ready for an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. With a relentless focus on evidence, Immersive provides unmatched visibility into your cyber resilience. Through a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and the entire workforce, we empower your organization to Be Ready for what's next.

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212967474/en/

Contacts:

Jen Gaines

immersivelabs@inkhouse.com