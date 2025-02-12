Anzeige
12.02.2025 12:12 Uhr
IFS named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape 2024-2025 Vendor Assessments: Manufacturing ERP and Remanufacturing Management Software

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, announces that it has been positioned as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports: the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US51752524, December 2024), and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Remanufacturing Management Software 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US51036724, September 2024).

The IDC MarketScape report for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications noted, "IFS is focused on six industries (and their subindustries) and has the technology and capabilities (i.e., industry-specific next-gen capabilities) to cater to their unique needs. It includes standard industry-specific dashboards with a line-of-business (LOB) process flow."

Similarly, the IDC MarketScape report for Worldwide Remanufacturing Management Software evaluates vendors based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including product capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and business execution. The report for remanufacturing management software noted, "If you are looking for a comprehensive remanufacturing suite that addresses cost and operations management while being fully embedded within IFS' cloud manufacturing offering, consider working with IFS. Consider IFS if you are looking for a solution that is being continuously developed and enhanced with features to keep up with market requirements."

Max Roberts, Chief Operations Officer at IFS, said: "IFS is deeply proud of our industry focused approach to technology and Industrial AI innovation. We believe it is critical to continue to invest in?developing innovative and flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of the manufacturing industry, enabling efficiency and success in their end-to-end operations."

The IDC MarketScape reports evaluate vendors based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes both qualitative and quantitative criteria.

Contact Information
EMEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email:?adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email:?mairi.morgan@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifs-named-a-leader-in-two-idc-marketscape-2024-2025-vendor-assessments-manufacturing-erp-and-remanufacturing-management-software-302374665.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
