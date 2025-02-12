Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
12.02.25
11:23 Uhr
8,962 Euro
+0,030
+0,34 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9308,99413:57
8,9308,99413:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2025 12:22 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL: Purchase Option Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ/OSE: GOGL) (the "Company") announces that it has declared the purchase options for eight Capesize vessels under the long-term charter-in agreements with subsidiaries of SFL Corporation Ltd. The total purchase price is $112 million en-bloc, and the options have been declared in connection with the 10-year anniversary of the charter-in agreements. The acquisition will be financed through a new $90 million revolving credit facility subject to customary documentation and closing procedures, and cash on hand. It is expected that the acquisition will be completed during Q3 2025.

February 12, 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda

For more info please contact:

Peder Simonsen, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS.

Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

Forward-looking statements: This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.