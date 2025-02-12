Redispersible Polymer Powder Market worth $2.35 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Redispersible Polymer Powder Market by Type (VAE, VeoVA, Acrylic, Styrene Butadiene), Application (Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to grow from USD 1.61 billion in 2024 to USD 2.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of the redispersible polymer powder market includes demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, and the rising preference for high-performance building products that offer enhanced durability, flexibility, and water resistance. Additionally, the increasing focus on improving indoor air quality and reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions is driving the demand for eco-friendly building materials, such as those containing redispersible polymer powders.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Redispersible Polymer Powder Market'

421 - Tables

49 - Figures

296 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128961274

The Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) segment is expected to account for the largest value share of the redispersible polymer powder market by type during the forecast period.

Vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) redispersible polymer powders offer several advantages, including excellent adhesion, flexibility, and water resistance. They improve the workability of cementitious materials, enhance their crack-bridging properties, and increase their durability. Additionally, VAE powders contribute to reduced water absorption and improved freeze-thaw resistance in construction applications.

By application, tiling & flooring segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The tiling and flooring segment dominates the redispersible polymer powder market due to the widespread use of tiles and the significant benefits redispersible polymer powders offer. These benefits include improved tile adhesion, increased flexibility and crack-bridging properties, and enhanced water resistance. These factors contribute to longer-lasting and more durable tile installations, driving high demand for RDPs in this application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128961274

By End Use, the residential segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The residential segment dominates the redispersible polymer powder market due to factors like rising housing demand, increased home improvement activities, a focus on improving living standards, and government initiatives promoting sustainable housing. These factors drive a strong demand for high-performance building materials, including those incorporating redispersible polymer powders, in the residential sector.

Asia Pacific will register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the redispersible polymer powder market due to several factors. Rapid economic growth, a booming construction industry, and a rapidly growing population and urbanization are driving significant demand for high-performance building materials in the region. This strong construction activity and the associated demand for improved building materials contribute to the region's leading position in the redispersible polymer powder market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=128961274

Some of the leading players in this market include Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), DOW (US), Celanese Corporation (US), BASF (Germany), and DCC (Taiwan).

Get access to the latest updates on Redispersible Polymer Powder Companies and Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polymer Emulsion Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Graphene Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Green Hydrogen Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Refrigerants Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redispersible-polymer-powder-market-worth-2-35-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302374373.html