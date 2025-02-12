London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE) has officially launched its iOS app, expanding access to its AI-powered NFT creation platform. This launch brings advanced AI and Web3 tools to mobile users, enabling seamless NFT generation and management from anywhere.





Colle AI enhances AI-powered NFT innovation across blockchain networks.

The Colle AI iOS app enhances accessibility by providing intuitive AI-driven tools for creators and developers. Users can generate, customize, and trade NFTs across multiple blockchains, leveraging Colle AI's multichain support for streamlined transactions and interoperability.

With this expansion into mobile, Colle AI continues to redefine NFT creation by merging AI-driven automation with decentralized blockchain technology. The platform's multichain approach allows for broader adoption, making NFT creation more accessible and efficient for a global audience.

By integrating AI tools into mobile accessibility, Colle AI strengthens its mission of democratizing the NFT space. The iOS launch is a step toward empowering creators, collectors, and developers with advanced tools for innovation in the Web3 ecosystem.

About Colle AI

Colle AI integrates AI technology into NFT creation, simplifying the process for artists and developers. The platform's multichain ecosystem fosters innovation, enabling creators to design and interact with dynamic digital assets seamlessly.

