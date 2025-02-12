

EQS Newswire / 12/02/2025 / 19:39 UTC+8

Newborn Town (SEHK:9911) Added to MSCI Global Small Cap Index After Inclusion in FTSE [Hong Kong - February 12, 2025] Newborn Town Inc. (Newborn Town or the Company, stock code: SEHK 9911, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the Group), a leading global social entertainment company, is delighted to announce its inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index , according to the latest quarterly index review by MSCI, a globally recognized index provider. This change will take effect after the market closes on February 28, 2025. It marks another significant milestone for Newborn Town, following the Company's recognition by leading global stock indices, including its addition to the FTSE Global Small Cap Index (FTSE) and the FTSE All-Cap (LMS) Index in September 2024. MSCI is one of the world's most influential stock indices, covering high-performing, high-potential companies. It is widely recognized by international financial markets and referenced by global investment institutions. Every year, MSCI conducts four routine index adjustments annually, primarily based on objective quantitative indicators such as market capitalization and liquidity. Strong Financial Performance Achieved in 2024 as AI-Driven Business Strategy Begins to Show Results As a leading AI-driven social entertainment company, Newborn Town has been on a strong growth trajectory in 2024, with continuous improvement in its market capitalization. On January 20, the Company released its unaudited operating data for 2024, with total revenue expected to reach RMB 4,960 million to 5,200 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of approximately 50.0% to 57.2%. The core segment, social networking business, is expected to achieve revenue of approximately RMB 4,520 million to 4,720 million, highlighting an increase of approximately 54.3% to 61.1% year-on-year. The next day after the announcement, Newborn Town's stock price surged over 16%. Newborn Town experienced significant revenue growth in 2024 compared to 2023. Its diverse social products, through a "bush-like" growth strategy, demonstrate strong potential, while the positive impact of AI integration has begun to materialize, boosting commercialization efficiency. Newborn Town has continuously expanded its social business in recent years, resulting in a thriving portfolio of social apps centered around MICO, YoHo, TopTop, SUGO, and HeeSay. The integration of AI technology in business has been gradually deepened, enhancing efficiency and creating positive emotional values for users worldwide. In 2024, Newborn Town demonstrated remarkable growth in its global competitiveness, rising to the 4th place on the list of non-game Chinese publishers based on overseas revenue in December, released by diandian.com. Capital Market Influence continuously Grows while Shares Buybacks from Company Show Long-term Confidence With robust business growth, Newborn Town's influence in the capital markets is increasingly prominent. In September 2024, Newborn Town was included in both the FTSE Global Small Cap and FTSE All-Cap indices. Later in 2024, the global asset management giant Vanguard Group also invested in Newborn Town, becoming one of the largest institutional investors. Over the past year, Newborn Town has demonstrated its firm confidence in future growth through concrete actions. From early 2024 to January 19, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 68 million shares, totaling over HKD 230 million. Looking ahead, Newborn Town will continue to prioritize its growth in the MENA region while maintaining its global expansion strategy so as to create positive emotional values for users worldwide. About Newborn Town Newborn Town has grown into a leading technology company which was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in 2019 under the stock code 09911.HK. Committed to creating positive emotional values worldwide, Newborn Town has developed a diverse portfolio of applications in the social networking and entertainment sectors. Its social apps include MICO, YoHo, TopTop, SUGO and HeeSay, together with gaming products like Alice's Dream: Merge Games. These applications have achieved widespread acclaim, reaching over one billion users in over one hundred countries and regions.Newborn Town considers the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region a key market and has also extended its influence in Southeast Asia, Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The company aims to become the world's largest social entertainment company. For enquiries, please contact DLK Advisory pr@dlkadvisory.com



File: Newborn Town (SEHK:9911) Added to MSCI Global Small Cap Index After Inclusion in FTSE



12/02/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

