Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Record 2024 Results and 15% Dividend Increase

Over $135 Billion of Capital Inflows; $48Billion of Capital Deployed in 2024

Quarterly Fee-Related Earnings up 17% Year-Over-Year to a Record $677 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) ("BAM"), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, stated, "2024 was another strong year for our business. We raised over $135 billion of capital, including a record $29 billion of organic fundraising in the fourth quarter. This fundraising momentum, alongside annual capital deployments of $48 billion drove year-over-year growth of 18% for our fee-bearing capital, and 17% for our fourth quarter fee-related earnings."

He continued, "2025 is shaping up to be yet another record year for us. We have a great foundation in place, with well-positioned, diversified fund offerings in leadership positions across the fastest growing areas in the alternatives space. Driven by the growth in our flagship and complementary funds and credit business, this positive outlook and our strong financial position enabled us to raise our quarterly dividend by 15%. Finally, last week we closed the previously announced transaction between BAM and Brookfield Corporation, and as a result, BAM, with 1.6 billion shares now outstanding, owns the entire asset management business at an equity market capitalization approaching $100 billion."



Operating Results

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Net income for BAM, the publicly traded entity, totaled $186 million for the quarter (2023 - $95 million). Up until the closing of the transaction last week, BAM owned an approximate 27% interest in our asset management business with the other approximate 73% owned by Brookfield Corporation (BN). In order to provide meaningful comparative information and inform you on how BAM results will look in the future, the discussion that follows relates to the financial results on a 100% basis for our asset management business.

Brookfield Asset Management 1



For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fee-Related Earnings2 $ 677 $ 581 $ 2,456 $ 2,241 Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other3 60 50 208 199 Less: cash taxes (88 ) (45 ) (301 ) (196 ) Distributable Earnings2 $ 649 $ 586 $ 2,363 $ 2,244 Fee-related earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 1.51 $ 1.37 Distributable earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 1.45 $ 1.37 Net income attributable to Brookfield Asset Management $ 688 $ 374 $ 2,168 $ 1,839

See endnotes

Operating Highlights

Financial Results

Fee-bearing capital (FBC) reached $539 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up $82 billion or 18% over the past year.

In the quarter, FBC benefitted from fundraising within our transition and real estate flagship funds, deployments within our infrastructure debt fund, and NAV increases across Oaktree perpetual credit funds, partially offset by a decrease in our listed affiliate share prices.

On the back of this growth in fee-bearing capital, fee-related earnings were a record $677 million ($0.42 / share) for the quarter and $2.5 billion ($1.51 / share) over the last twelve months, up 17% and 10% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Distributable earnings were $649 million ($0.40 / share) for the quarter and $2.4 billion ($1.45 / share) over the last twelve months, up 11% and 5% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Fundraising

We raised $29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $137 billion during the year. Our complementary strategies continue to scale and contribute to a greater proportion of our overall fundraising in the quarter. Notable fundraising updates for the fourth quarter include:

In renewable power, we raised $4.2 billion of capital, including $3.5 billion for the second vintage of our global transition flagship fund strategy. We expect to hold a final close for this flagship in the first half of 2025.



In infrastructure, we raised a total of $2.5 billion, including $700 million for our supercore infrastructure strategy, our strongest quarter in over two years. We also raised nearly $700 million for our private wealth infrastructure fund and over $500 million for our infrastructure structured solutions fund.



In private equity, we raised $1.8 billion of capital in the quarter, including $1.0 billion for our Middle East fund and $500 million for the second vintage of our special investments fund.



In real estate, we raised over $700 million of capital during the quarter, including nearly

$500 million raised for the fifth vintage of our flagship real estate fund strategy. We expect to hold a final close for this flagship in the first half of 2025. In credit, we raised approximately $20 billion of capital. This included $9.2 billion raised across Oaktree funds and strategies, $6.6 billion from insurance clients, $1.7 billion for our fourth vintage infrastructure debt fund, and approximately $900 million across our other credit partner managers.

Notable Transactions

We deployed $16 billion of capital in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $48 billion during the year. Recent notable deployments include:

In renewable power and transition, we deployed $4.5 billion of capital, including $3.2 billion into our acquisition of Neoen, a global, leading, pure-play renewable development business, which was previously announced in June. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced an $850 million investment into Origis Energy, a U.S. renewable energy developer, out of our infrastructure structured solutions fund.



In real estate, we deployed $2.4 billion of capital, including over $800 million in deployments out of the fifth vintage of our real estate flagship fund into a portfolio of U.S. multifamily properties with nearly 5,000 units, a portfolio of 14 U.S. student-housing assets with nearly 9,000 beds and Tritax, a publicly-listed pan-European logistics REIT.

In credit, we deployed $7.7 billion in the quarter, including $2.4 billion out of our opportunistic credit flagship fund series and over $900 million from our strategic credit private wealth fund.



We monetized approximately $9 billion of capital in the quarter, and $30 billion in the year. Recent notable sales include:

In renewable power and transition, we monetized $1.4 billion of capital in the quarter, including the sale of Saeta Yield and a partial sale of Shepherds Flat.



In real estate, we monetized $1.8 billion of capital, including the sale of a portfolio of shopping centers in the U.K.

In private equity, subsequent to the end of the quarter, Clarios, the world's leading provider of advanced low-voltage batteries, completed an upfinancing which funded a $4.5 billion distribution.



Uncalled Fund Commitments and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, we had a total of $115 billion of uncalled fund commitments.

Uncalled fund commitments include $53 billion which is not currently earning fees but will earn approximately $530 million of fees annually once deployed.



We had corporate liquidity of $1.8 billion on our balance sheet as of December 31, 2024, comprised of cash, short term financial assets, and the undrawn capacity on our revolving credit facility. This includes a five-year, unsecured, $750 million revolving credit facility.



Recent Strategic Transactions and Corporate Announcements

As mentioned above, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, BAM acquired BN's 73% private interest in our asset management business in exchange for BAM Class A Shares. The transaction has simplified our corporate structure, enhanced governance and given BAM 100% ownership of the asset management business. This positions BAM for inclusion in a broader set of global stock indices.



Regular Dividend Declaration

The board of directors of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share, representing a 15% increase, payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2025.

End Notes

Reflects full period results unless otherwise noted on a 100% basis for Brookfield Asset Management, being Brookfield Asset Management ULC and its subsidiaries, including its share of the asset management activities of partly owned subsidiaries. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Fee-Related Earnings and Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-GAAP and Performance Measures section on page 8. Equity-based compensation costs and other income includes Brookfield Asset Management's portion of partly owned subsidiaries investment income, realized carried interest, and other items.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statement of Financial Position

Unaudited

As at December 31

(US$ millions) December 31, December 31, Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12 $ 9 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management 3,331 2,270 Due from affiliates 968 886 Other assets 75 40 Total Assets $ 4,386 $ 3,205 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 879 $ 859 Due to affiliates 229 261 Total Liabilities 1,108 1,120 Equity Total Equity 3,278 2,085 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,386 $ 3,205

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statement of Operating Results







Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Equity accounted income $ 192 $ 104 $ 570 $ 470 Compensation and other expenses (6 ) (9 ) (29 ) (19 ) Net Income $ 186 $ 95 $ 541 $ 451 Net income per share of common stock Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.24 $ 1.28 $ 1.13 Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.24 $ 1.31 $ 1.15

Brookfield Asset Management

Statement of Financial Position







Unaudited

As at December 31

(US$ millions) December 31, December 31, Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 404 $ 2,667 Accounts receivable and other 713 588 Investments 9,606 7,522 Due from affiliates 2,501 2,504 Deferred income tax assets and other assets 933 1,009 Total Assets $ 14,157 $ 14,290 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 1,829 $ 1,799 Due to affiliates 1,091 986 Deferred income tax liabilities and other 2,149 2,206 5,069 4,991 Equity 9,088 9,299 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 14,157 $ 14,290

Brookfield Asset Management

Statement of Operating Results







Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Management fee and incentive distribution revenues $ 901 $ 803 $ 3,381 $ 3,142 Carried interest income, net of amounts attributable to Corporation 78 (13 ) 257 109 Other revenues, net 84 340 342 811 Total Revenues 1,063 1,130 3,980 4,062 Expenses Compensation, operating, and general and administrative expenses (407 ) (415 ) (1,565 ) (1,446 ) Interest expense (5 ) (4 ) (22 ) (14 ) Total Expenses (412 ) (419 ) (1,587 ) (1,460 ) Other income (expenses) 13 (137 ) (186 ) (215 ) Share of income from equity accounted investments 145 73 339 167 Income Before Taxes 809 647 2,546 2,554 Income tax expense (129 ) (116 ) (438 ) (417 ) Net Income 680 531 2,108 2,137 Net loss (income) attributable to Brookfield Corporation 8 (157 ) 60 (298 ) Net income attributable to Brookfield Asset Management $ 688 $ 374 $ 2,168 $ 1,839 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.23 $ 1.33 $ 1.12 Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.23 $ 1.33 $ 1.12

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FEE-RELATED EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS



Brookfield Asset Management







Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Year Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 680 $ 531 $ 2,108 $ 2,137 Add or subtract the following: Provision for taxes1 129 116 438 417 Depreciation and amortization2 3 4 14 14 Carried interest allocations3 (29 ) (137 ) (16 ) (399 ) Carried interest allocation compensation3 11 (2 ) 93 86 Other (income) expenses4 (24 ) 139 93 129 Interest expense paid to related parties5 5 4 22 14 Interest and dividend revenue5 (26 ) (45 ) (143 ) (172 ) Other revenues6 (59 ) (96 ) (372 ) (300 ) Share of income from equity method investments7 (145 ) (73 ) (339 ) (167 ) Fee-related earnings of partly owned subsidiaries at our share7 95 73 330 271 Compensation costs recovered from affiliates8 34 45 218 156 Non-recurring restructuring costs9 - 35 - 35 Fee Revenues from BSREP III & other10 3 (13 ) 10 20 Fee-Related Earnings 677 581 2,456 2,241 Cash taxes11 (88 ) (45 ) (301 ) (196 ) Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other12 60 50 208 199 Distributable Earnings $ 649 $ 586 $ 2,363 $ 2,244

This adjustment removes the impact of income tax provisions on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over the long-term due to the substantial deferred tax assets of Brookfield Asset Management. This adjustment removes the depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which are non-cash in nature and therefore excluded from Fee-Related Earnings. These adjustments remove the impact of both unrealized and realized carried interest allocations and the associated compensation expense. Unrealized carried interest allocations and associated compensation expense are non-cash in nature. Carried interest allocations and associated compensation costs are included in Distributable Earnings once realized. This adjustment removes other income and expenses associated with non-cash fair value changes. This adjustment removes interest and charges paid or received from related party loans. This adjustment adds back other revenues earned that are non-cash in nature. These adjustments remove our share of partly owned subsidiaries' earnings, including items 1) to 6) above and include its share of partly owned subsidiaries' Fee-Related Earnings. This item adds back compensation costs that will be borne by affiliates and are non-cash in nature. This item represents non-recurring restructuring costs that are not considered as part of the ongoing asset management business. This adjustment adds base management fees earned from funds that are eliminated upon consolidation and other items. Represents the impact of cash taxes paid by the business. This adjustment adds back equity-based compensation and other income associated with Brookfield Asset Management's portion of partly owned subsidiaries' investment income, realized carried interest, interest income received and charges paid on related party loans, and other income.



Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the Supplemental Information for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on BAM's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which have been prepared using U.S. GAAP. The amounts have not been audited by BAM's external auditor.

BAM's board of directors has reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements, prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions - Distribution History section at bam.brookfield.com .



Non-GAAP and Performance Measures of our Asset Management Business

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE"), which is referring to the sum of its fee-related earnings, realized carried interest, realized principal investments, interest expense, and general and administrative expenses; excluding equity-based compensation costs and depreciation and amortization. The most directly comparable measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of Brookfield Asset Management for DE is net income. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use Fee-Related Earnings ("FRE") and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial measures, which include FRE and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution readers that these non-GAAP financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under U.S. GAAP and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bam.brookfield.com .

