The transaction strengthens TASKING's full range of safety- and security-related software development tools

TASKING has announced the acquisition of 100% of LDRA, a provider of software tools for code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets.

LDRA has been a privately owned company with a team of more than 100 employees distributed across the United Kingdom (headquarters), United States, India and Germany. LDRA's tools achieve early error identification and elimination by enabling bi-directional requirements traceability, static and dynamic code analysis, and unit- and system-level verification on a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. LDRA's extensive reporting capabilities help critical application development teams to mitigate risk and demonstrate compliance to functional safety and security standards. LDRA's certification services complement the LDRA tool suite offering with industry-specific subject matter expertise.

The integration of LDRA technologies further enhances TASKING's safety- and security-oriented software ecosystem and broadens its capabilities as a trusted partner for embedded software development tools and services. LDRA's impressive portfolio of software tools that automate code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets is highly complementary to TASKING's existing high-quality, functional safety-certified embedded software development tools and compilers.

"TASKING and LDRA have worked together in a trustful partnership for many years," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "We look forward to taking this collaboration to the next level. With the combination of our product portfolios, we enhance the customer experience. Together, we speed development and verification of critical embedded applications using industry best practices even on the most complex applications that leverage multicore processors."

"With the acquisition of LDRA, we offer our customers a comprehensive portfolio to support the software development for safety-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including aerospace and automotive," confirmed Gregor Zink, CEO, TASKING.

About LDRA

In its 50 years of existence, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

About TASKING

TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools, primarily serving safety-critical applications. Founded in 1977, the Company has a rich history of developing performance-driven compilers and integrated development environments (IDEs) that enable manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers to create safety-critical applications that are innovative, reliable, and high performance. Today, TASKING continues to expand its portfolio and capabilities through acquisitions that broaden its offerings to include advanced debugger, software trace, and analysis tools. This constant strategic growth makes TASKING a trusted partner for embedded software development tools and services. TASKING has a strong position in safety-critical markets with applications, such as automotive, industrial and aerospace among others. Focusing on trust, customer orientation, expertise and a strong commitment to sustainability, TASKING empowers embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future.

For more information, visit www.tasking.com or follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/tasking-inc.

